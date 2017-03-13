Kari Jobe’s stop at People’s Church for sold-out concert on her the Garden tour

Every night, Kari Jobe does an alter call; asking those in the audience to make a public commitment to the Lord.
It doesn’t matter if the Grammy winning singer is playing a church (like Fresno’s Peoples Church, where she performs a sold-out show tomorrow) or at the Chicago theater (where she plays March 23, the day before Regina Spektor) or a House of Blues (she plays Boston’s House of Blues next month).
“I think it’s really cool being in a neutral venue,” says Jobe, who is currently in the middle of a tour in support of her latest album “The Garden.” The album debuted No. 2 on Billboard’s Christian albums chart. It was No. 7 on the album sales chart and No. 22 on the Top 200, which gives you a sense of the singer’s popularity and reach.
“The Garden” follows Jobe’s 2014’s Dove-award winning live album “Majestic.” It was recorded during period of transition for Jobe and her family. She got married, moved to a new city, bought a home and had a child. She also had to deal with a family tragedy, when Jobe’s sister a baby of her own. She was seven-and-half months pregnant at the time.
“I just started writing out of that experience,” Jobe says. The album’s title comes from the garden at her house, which began to bloom in the middle of the process, at exactly the point she needed to see that shifting of seasons. Creating the album helped Jobe during a time when Christian tropes offered little comfort, she says.
In turn, those songs are helping listeners find comfort in their lives, Jobe says.
This is the first time Jobe has toured in nearly three years and the first time she’s toured with her husband and son. It’s been an incredible experience, she says, even though traveling with a one-year can be tricky.
“We all got sick,” Jobe says.
He was up screaming in the middle of the night.”
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Kari Jobe
The Garden tour
- March 14 – Fresno, CA, People’s Church (sold out)
- March 16 – Portland, OR, (Tullatin) Rolling Hills Community Church
- March 17 – Spokane, WA, Calvary Spokane
- March 18 – Seattle, WA, (Redmond) Overlake Christian Center
- March 20 – Billings, MT, Alberta Bair Theater
- March 23 – Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre
- March 24 – Ames, IA, Cornerstone Church
- March 25 – Kansas City, MO, (Lees Summit) Abundant Life
- March 26 – Minneapolis, MN, (Eden Prairie) Grace Church
- March 30 – Cleveland, OH, (Middleburg Heights) Grace Church
- March 31 – Washington, DC, (Vienna, VA) McLean Bible Church
- April 1– Philadelphia, PA, (Bensalem) Christian Life Center
- April 2 – Boston, MA, House of Blues, Boston
- April 3 – Raleigh, NC, King’s Park International Church
- April 7 – Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte
- April 8 – Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- April 9 – Memphis, TN, Highpoint Memphis
