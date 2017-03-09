Notorious B.I.G. gets all the love at pop-up cafe in downtown Fresno

Eli Ybarra is a fan of Notorious B.I.G., to the point that he was up at 3 a.m. to be the first in line at Big Poppa's, a pop-up cafe that opened at 5:46 a.m. at Take 3 Burgers on Fulton Mall.
"I got the wakeup call," said Nicole Perez, who joined Ybarra and about a dozen other fans to eat the Biggie breakfast. That's a T-bone steak, cheesy eggs and Welch's grape juice.
The cafe's opening time and menu are based on Biggie lyrics. Today marks 20 years since the rapper’s death.
For the hardcore Biggie fan, it's a way to show how serious they are with their fandom, said Sam Hansen, who partnered with Take3 Burgers on a similar Tupac-themed cafe last year.
"If you wanna one-up your friends, you can hang out and live a Biggie lyric."
A Biggie-themed concert art show will happen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Full Circle Brewery.
