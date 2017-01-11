Slow and steady, Tower of Power keeps rolling after nearly 50 years

Emilio Castillo is teasing a new Tower of Power album for 2017. The band spent the last two years recording close to 30 songs. Now comes the task of choosing the 12 best songs to release.
It’s what Castillo calls the Michael Jackson method of album making.
“You record way more than you need,” says Castillo, a founding member of the the Bay Area funk pioneers. Working this way takes time. The band hasn’t released an album in four years. But then, Tower of Power has never been quick about its records.
“Deadlines have never meant nothing to me,” says Castillo, talking in advance of the band’s concert Jan. 19 at Tachi Palace. “It’s ready when it’s ready.”
Tower of Power gained popularity in the 1970s as part of the music scene that formed in the Bay Area following the summer of love. While the band’s contemporaries, groups like Blood Sweat and Tears and Chicago, were bringing horn sections into rock and rock, Tower of Power kept to its roots as a soul band. They were originally known as the Motowns and changed their name and aesthetic to land a gig at the Fillmore in front of Bill Graham. The legendary promoter signed the band in 1970.
Over the next 40-plus years the group saw some success – 1973’s “So Very Hard to Go,” in particular – and cultivated a group of followers that tend toward the fanatic, Castillo says: “People who are into, they are really into this.”
Still, Tower of Power has never been quite a household name.
We haven’t had the No. 1 smash hits and all that.
Emilio Castillo – saxophone and vocals, Tower of Power
It’s a duality Castillo experiences often; on an airplane for example, seated between two passengers who casually ask what he does for a living.
“One person will be freaking out. The other person will have no idea who I am,” he says.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Tower Of Power
- 6 p.m. Jan. 19
- Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore.
- $20-$50.
- 866-4PALACE, www.tachipalace.com
Comments