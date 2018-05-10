Chukchansi announces summer concert series. It includes an American Idol

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino kicks off its annual summer concert series with an American idol.
An "American Idol" finalist, at least.
Daughtry, the rock band formed by Chris Daughtry following his run on American Idol season five, performs at the casino's outdoor pavilion May 26. Tickets for the show are $45-$55 and are on sale now.
Some will note the band's bassist, Josh Paul, lived in Clovis during Daughtry's early years.
The Fab Four follows Daughtry in the concert lineup. The Beatles tribute plays June 9.
Also announced for the summer: The Australian Bee Gees (June 16), classic rockers .38 Special (June 23), Roger Hodgson of Supertramp fame (July 27) and country singers Hunter Hayes (Aug. 4) and Dwight Yoakam (Aug. 25).
Also returning to the casino is Chukchansi’s Rockin’ Brews and BBQ Fest. Tommy Castro and The Painkillers headline the night along with The Byrom Brothers and Visalia's own Rudy Parris.
All tickets are available online, at the casino with a $5 discount or by calling 866-973- 9614.
