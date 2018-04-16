Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan WikiCommons
Jim Gaffigan WikiCommons
Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

Comedian Jim Gaffigan has a tour stop in Fresno. Here's when you can see him

Fresno Bee Staff

April 16, 2018 10:11 AM

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is coming to Fresno this summer on his "The Fixer Upper Tour."

Gaffigan will appear at the Save Mart Center on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m., doing his latest stand-up comedy tour that revolves largely around fatherhood and his observations on life in his droll humor.

Gaffigan's resume is vast: Three-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, New York Times best-selling author, top touring performer, and multi-platinum-record seller. Oh, and he's the father of five.

He's played here before, making a stop at the 2014 Big Fresno Fair.

Tickets ($35.75, $49.75 and $59.75) are on sale beginning Friday, April 20 at the Save Mart Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. All tickets are subject to applicable service charges.

  Comments  

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno