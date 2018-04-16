Comedian Jim Gaffigan has a tour stop in Fresno. Here's when you can see him

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is coming to Fresno this summer on his "The Fixer Upper Tour."
Gaffigan will appear at the Save Mart Center on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m., doing his latest stand-up comedy tour that revolves largely around fatherhood and his observations on life in his droll humor.
Gaffigan's resume is vast: Three-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, New York Times best-selling author, top touring performer, and multi-platinum-record seller. Oh, and he's the father of five.
He's played here before, making a stop at the 2014 Big Fresno Fair.
Tickets ($35.75, $49.75 and $59.75) are on sale beginning Friday, April 20 at the Save Mart Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. All tickets are subject to applicable service charges.
