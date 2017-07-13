MONICA VAUGHN mvaughan@thetribunenews.com
Fresno Beehive

July 13, 2017 12:54 PM

Looking for a job in the weed industry? Here are five that don’t involve growing

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

While local municipalities scramble to figure out the role of legalized marijuana in the wake of Proposition 64, the cannabis industry continues to develop, especially in states that are further along in the process, places like Colorado, Oregon and now Nevada. Much of the focus falls on the growers and dispensaries, but there are any numbers of ancillary occupations for those looking to break into the business.

Here are five jobs to consider:

Glass blower: This is the collision of art and commerce in the weed world. Custom-made pipes can bring big dollars at cannabis festivals – as much as $50,000, according to one account.

Pastry chef: Forget your neighbors pot brownies and ganja goo balls (should be well known to anyone who has been to a Grateful Dead show), today’s edible market is going gourmet. Like, prepared-by-a-James-Beard-award-winner gourmet.

Budtender: Not to be confused with bud trimmers. Think bartending, but with weed. Cannabis looks to be the next wedding trend, according to a story in the Tribune in San Luis Obispo. Bud stations are set up next to the traditional bar and serve “infused” cocktails from “experts who help guests consume marijuana legally and safely.” See also: Dabarista.

Hotelier: On slogans alone, it seems like there is golden opportunity for hotel chains to get in on the marijuana market. “Stay High at the Hyatt,” is one easily-imagined slogan the company can have for free. The real entrepreneurs, though, are getting into the lucrative B & B market – that’s “bud and breakfast.”

Scientist: Yes, the marijuana industry is need of workers with advanced degrees (or an undergrad degree with one year experience, if you want to be a lab tech). According to Forbes, an extraction technician with a PhD can make $125,000 a year.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

