May 05, 2017 11:27 AM

Fresno, prepare to ‘get schwifty’ – the ‘Rick and Morty’ mobile is coming to town

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Rick and Morty are coming to Fresno.

Cue the squeals of excitement and “OMGs” from fans of the Adult Swim show.

Technically, this isn’t the characters themselves. They’re cartoons and that would be crazy.

Instead, it’s but a mobile pop-up shop; think Oscar Mayers’ Wienermobile (or this Hello Kitty truck), but shaped to look like cartoon’s titular character, complete with bug-eyes, uni-brow and mouth drool. The Rick mobile (that’s a hastag to follow) will hit 40 cities on the “Don’t Even Trip Road Trip,” including San Diego in time for Comic-Con. It stops in Fresno, July 17 with an exact location to come.

Fans of the show will get a chance at exclusive, custom-designed show collectibles, and/or a picture with the truck.

The show has had a good run of viral marketing in advance of its long awaited third season. Last month, it released an April Fool’s day surprise episode that wasn’t at all a joke and spawned a run on McDonald’s discontinued Szechuan sauce. Seriously, it’s got its own petition on change.org and a package of the sauce someone found in their car sold for $14,700 on eBay.

You can track the #rickmobile’s trip at Adult Swim.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

