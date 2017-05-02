Weed rapper Wiz Khalifa will headline Fresno Summer Jam

Diamond Productions Live, the Los Angeles company behind that recent sell-out concert with Tech N9ne and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, has been teasing a big summer concert announcement.
The show, dubbed the Fresno Summer Jam 2017, happens July 8 at Selland Arena and will be headlined by rapper Wiz Khalifa. Tickets for the show are on sale Friday online at ticketmaster, on the phone at 559-745-3000 or at the arena box office. Ticket prices and the rest of the lineup have not been announced.
This is the summer version of the company’s annual Holiday Jam concert, so you can expect at least a few more acts to be added in the coming weeks.
Khalifa, who played the Holiday Jam along with T-Pain in 2014, is known for creating stoner anthems. He did it with a remix of Chainsmokers' “Closer” and the Sah Babii tune “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick,” which he renamed “Pull Up With a Zip.” Last month he released his own game app. It’s called “Weed Farm.” The rapper is a pop-culture powerhouse (he had a contentious marriage to model Amber Rose) who had a song in the seventh Fast and the Furious film that was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for three months.
