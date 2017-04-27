Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

April 27, 2017 4:53 PM

Photo gallery: celebrating Juan Felipe Herrera in Washington, D.C.

By Donald Munro

dmunro@fresnobee.com

Who’s been having a grand time this week? The Fresno State contingent in Washington, D.C., to honor outgoing national poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, that’s who.

I thought I’d put together a little gallery of photos, some shared by Library of Congress photographer Shawn Miller (thanks!) and some posted on Facebook, for your perusal. Above, members of the Fresno State Chamber Singers appear with Herrera at the Wednesday afternoon concert in his honor.

Below, members of the Chamber Singers meet Thursday with U.S. Congressman Jim Costa on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. To see more photos, click the arrows below.

Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype 4:44

Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype
Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’ 4:52

Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’
Meet Rei Hotoda, the fifth conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic 2:51

Meet Rei Hotoda, the fifth conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

View More Video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos