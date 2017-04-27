Photo gallery: celebrating Juan Felipe Herrera in Washington, D.C.

Who’s been having a grand time this week? The Fresno State contingent in Washington, D.C., to honor outgoing national poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, that’s who.
I thought I’d put together a little gallery of photos, some shared by Library of Congress photographer Shawn Miller (thanks!) and some posted on Facebook, for your perusal. Above, members of the Fresno State Chamber Singers appear with Herrera at the Wednesday afternoon concert in his honor.
Below, members of the Chamber Singers meet Thursday with U.S. Congressman Jim Costa on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. To see more photos, click the arrows below.
