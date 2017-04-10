Fresno Beehive

April 10, 2017 1:50 PM

‘Beautiful,’ ‘Kinky Boots’ top 2017-18 Broadway in Fresno season

By Donald Munro

Broadway in Fresno announced its 2017-18 season today, and it’s a great one. The lineup includes the Fresno premieres of three highly anticipated Broadway shows: “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” (for a week-long run), “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” (the 2014 Tony Award winner for best musical) and “Kinky Boots” (the 2013 Tony Award winner for best musical).

Also in the lineup is “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” and “The Sound of Music.”

The season, which is sponsored by Fresno Lexus, will conclude with a week-long return engagement of “The Book of Mormon” in October 2018.

Overall, three prime new(ish) shows – two of which (“Beautiful” and “Kinky Boots”) still playing on Broadway – is a score for Fresno. I’d been crossing my fingers we’d see “Matilda” in a new season, but we’ll have to wait at least another year.

Current season ticketholders can begin to renew their season subscription on April 10, 2017. New season ticket orders will begin in late April. Packages start at $157.50 and include all five shows.

Here’s the 2017-18 lineup:

Oct. 24-29: “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.”

Nov. 28-29: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.”

Dec. 19-20: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze.”

Jan. 31-Feb. 1: “Kinky Boots.”

March 14-15: “The Sound of Music.”

April 10, 2018: “Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles.”

Oct. 3-7, 2018: “The Book of Mormon.”

Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts

