Video premier: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

Fresno rock band Stoneshiver is back from hiatus, like, officially.
While they took some time off in the late 2000s, they’ve been playing the odd show here and there for awhile now, including stuff like the FresYes Fest and BlazeFest’s Battle of the Bands. They are scheduled to play both on Saturday. The band has also been working on new music, which they premier here with the video for “Fanboy,” one of four tracks that will be released on the “Character Development” EP, out April 21.
The song is riff heavy and full of early 2000s rock groove that Stoneshiver is so good at. The video was directed, filmed and edited by Justin Davis, the brother of Stoneshiver guitarist James Davis. It works on a bit of a horror film vibe. It takes place in a cabin in the woods around Shaver Lake, which seems like a cozy place to see the band perform. If you can get in.
Learn more about Stoneshiver in this video:
