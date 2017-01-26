Strange Vine tops lineup of local heavies at FresYes Fest

We’ve seen lineup announcements from two of Fresno’s annual music festivals – Blazefest and Grizzly Fest.
Now, we have a third, as Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. and the New Rock 104.1 announced a date (March 25) and lineup for this year’s FresYes Fest.
It’s a cross genre showcase of the area’s most popular working bands. Blues rock duo Strange Vine headlines with opening sets from The John Clifton Blues Band, Amoret, Stoneshiver and The Box. DJ Jess will close out the night.
▪ Strange Vine has long been a big local draw, with its mix of folky blues and psychedelic rock and a live show that highlights the duo’s musicianship. In fact, they played FresYes, year one. Here the band plays in advance of the release of its long awaited new album.
▪ As one half of the hugely popular MoFo Party Band, John Clifton has established himself as a local blues icon. Here he plays with his new band, which released its debut on Rip Cat Records in 2015.
▪ The indie-pop band Amoret made a strong showing in 2016. “Ozmosis” host Mike “Oz” Osegueda called them his favorite local band of 2016. The band plays quick and catchy tunes perfectly suited for modern rock radio. For fans of Metric or Florence and the Machine.
▪ Stoneshiver are veterans on the local rock scene. They’ve been playing on and off (and now mostly on again) since 2001. The bands bring a nostalgic alt-rock edge to the festival.
▪ The Box is a cover band, but one you’ll actually want to see. The band does “New Old School” hip-hop, R&B, dance and pop. The Box is the house band for Advised Ill’s live karaoke night at Fulton 55.
▪ Aside from being a club DJ, DJ Jess has been an disc-jockey – as in radio guy – for a decade. He currently does the afternoon show at 99.3 Now FM.
Lest you forget, FresYes started in 2014 as a collaboration between Tioga-Sequoia, New Rock 104.1 and Mike Oz. Last year, the event drew more than 5,000 people to Tioga-Sequoia’s downtown beer garden.
