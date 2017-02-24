Order pie, coffee as ‘Twin Peaks’ is coming back

Showtime has released two posters for the new limited series of “Twin Peaks,” which will debut with a two-part premiere at 9 p.m. May 21. One poster features Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), whose death was the central story of the original series. The other features series star Kyle MacLachlan as Special Agent Dale Cooper.
Immediately following the premiere on Showtime, subscribers will be able to access the third and fourth parts on the streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime on Demand.”
Directed entirely by David Lynch, the 18-part limited event series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a weird northwestern town were stunned when homecoming queen Laura Palmer was murdered.
The new series is executive produced by series creators David Lynch and Mark Frost.
Lynch is excited about being able to return to the bizarre community.
“I love this world of ‘Twin Peaks.’ And I often thought about what might be happening. I often just remembered the beautiful world and the beautiful characters, so it was Mark who contacted me it was many years ago now and asked if I wanted to go back into that world,” Lynch says.
