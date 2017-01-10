‘Pretty Little Liars’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ pie: Hanging with the stars at TV critics meeting

Rick Bentley travels several times a year to the Los Angeles area to join other TV and film critics as they meet with actors, directors and producers of upcoming shows and movies. This week, Bentley is at the Television Critics Association meeting, where networks and other outlets are dropping hints about stuff to come.
Bentley will be down there through Thursday. He’s tweeting regularly, and Facebooking tidbits, visiting sets, and letting us know what’s he’s learned (and what he can tell us). Here’s a sample, including bits about “Pretty Little Liars” and the new “Twin Peaks.”
Comments