Fans line up early to see Twenty One Pilots Emotional Roadshow tour

While the door’s don’t officially open until 5:30 p.m. tonight, fans are already lining up along Shaw avenue in anticipation for tonight’s Twenty One Pilots tour stop at the Save Mart Center.
This is a hot-ticket and has been since the Ohio indie rap electronic duo announced the concert back in May. A limited number of additional seats became available and were released through the box office this morning. They were quickly sold.
For those following – or those with teenage kids – Twenty One Pilots is one of the hottest acts at the moment. In the last year they released a string of hit singles that were featured heavily on commercials and movies. The song “Heathens” was the big single from the “Suicide Squad.” On Sunday, the pair won its first Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit “Stressed Out.” They excepted the award sans pants with a heartfelt and inspiring speech about the power of following your dreams.
Also on the bill tonight are Nashville folk-rockers Judah and the Lion and singer/producer Jon Bellion.
