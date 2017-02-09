Are you going to see Twenty One Pilots? Here’s what you need to know before heading out

In case there was any lingering doubt as to the level of anticipation for Tuesday night’s Twenty One Pilots show at the Save Mart Center, the arena just released a list of things fans need to know before heading out the concert. The show isn’t getting the full-on Garth Brooks treatment, but there arena is obviously expecting fans will be lining up early.
Some of the information is obvious.
Traffic will be heavy around the arena from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or so. So leave early. Door opens at 5:30 p.m. No professional cameras, selfie sticks, weapons or fireworks are allowed. So leave them at home. Those who purchased tickets on Ticketmaster through the print at home option, need to do that, and have the tickets on hand for entrance. Use the website help tab if you need.
Some of the info is specific to the logistics of the night.
For instance, will call ticket holders, must have the credit card used to purchase the tickets and a photo ID. Tickets will only be released to the name on the account.
Guests with general admission tickets can begin lining up at 7 a.m. along the south side of the arena just off Shaw Avenue. Those guests will enter through the south center doors, where they will receive a wristband for floor access. That wristband must remain on your right wrist for the duration of the concert. Any guest found with a tampered wristband will have the wristband confiscated and be asked to leave.
All other ticket holders will enter through the arena’s north entrances.
The concerts is slated to begin at 7 p.m. with two opening acts.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
