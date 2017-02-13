Fresno Beehive

A former COS football player is new WWE champion

By Anthony Galaviz

A former College of the Sequoias football player is the new World Wrestling Entertainment champion.

Wyatt, born Windham Rotunda, captured the title Sunday when he pinned A.J. Styles at WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.

Wyatt will likely defend his title April 2 at WrestleMania 33 against Randy Orton in Orlando, Fla.

Wyatt played football at COS for two seasons and transferred to Troy University before going into professional wrestling. His father, Mike Rotunda, wrestled in the WWE for many years.

While he never made it to the NFL, Wyatt does have a favorite team: the Oakland Raiders.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

