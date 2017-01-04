K-Jewel returns to Fresno radio, new hot adult contemporary format launches

The start of the new year not only brought resolutions that would be broken, a load of bowl games and a painful version of “The Apprentice” with former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in charge, but it also meant the return of the K-Jewel brand to local radio. The Lite Adult Contemporary music format that had been played on KJWL (when it was at 99.3 FM) for years is back on 105.5 FM.
“Today’s K-Jewel” features music by such artists as Adele, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Chicago, Michael Buble, Phil Collins and Fleetwood Mac. Also back are many previous K-Jewel programs, such as “Spotlight on Local Business,” “Money Matters,” “Something to Think About” and “National Women in History Month.”
The change ends a short experiment by One Putt Broadcasting with a classic hip hop format called Rewind. It launched in March 2015 replacing sports talk on 105.5 playing music by Jay-Z, Tupac , Outkast, Dr. Dre , LL Cool J, Beastie Boys and others.
One Putt partner John Ostlund says that while Rewind was a critical success, the company saw more potential by bringing back the K-Jewel brand.
To fill the void left by the move of KJWL to 105.5, One Putt has launched “99.3 NOW FM” with a format that is Hot Adult Contemporary. The new call letters are KWDO.
The change comes with three hirings that include Miggy in the Morning, DJ Jess handling afternoons and Nicole Giordano from 7-Midnight. Miggy and Giordano spent seven years on Y101 and Jess was midday host for B-95 & Q97 for a decade.
“With ‘99.3 NOW FM’ and bringing back K-Jewel, we feel like we are much better better positioned in the market. The changes just make perfect sense,” Ostlund says.
One Putt Broadcasting also owns 940 ESPN, KYNO, 790 ESPN2, 95.7 The Fox and New Rock 104.1.
Big switch
A switch in Spanish-language channel has been made to the lineup at Cocola Broadcasting. KGMC (Channel 43.1) is now the home for the Estrella TV Network, replacing MundoMax.
Estrella TV, which launched in 2009, is aimed at Hispanic and Latino Americas and includes programming that’s a mix of reality shows, comedies, news, sports and dramas. The network also shows feature films produced in Mexico.
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with LBI Media and excited to be the new Estrella TV network affiliate in these markets,” says Gary Cocola, founder, chairman and CEO of Cocola Broadcasting Companies.
MundoMax (originally known as MundoFox) launched in 2015 but ceased operations in November. Low ratings were blamed for the closure. Estrella TV has been filling the void left by the end of MundoMax.
“Having Estrella TV broadcast on these stations, which were formerly airing MundoMax, is a clear indication of our network’s growth, market influence, importance in Hispanic media and the continued demand for our original, and dynamic programming.,” Lenard Liberman, CEO, LBI Media, Inc., parent company to the Estrella TV Network, says. “Estrella TV is Spanish language television made in the U.S. S by Latinos and for Latinos, and this is something we are very proud of.”
Estrella TV outperformed Univision and Telemundo in year over year ratings growth according to Nielsen, a leading monitor of viewing trends.
Casting call
Those of you waiting for new episodes of the online series, “Broken at Love,” created by Clovis West graduate Karolina Sivas, don’t have much longer to wait. Original episodes will be available in the Spring. The new offerings are a continuation of season three.
Sivas reports Dominic Scaglione Jr., who played Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys” on Broadway, is playing a main love interest in the upcoming episodes.
Fans will notice one big change. Unlike previous seasons that were produced in Los Angeles, the new season is being filmed in New York. It’s a decision Sivas is glad she made.
“New York and the new casting has been the next level stuff I had always hoped for when I told you I’d make another season if the right opportunities presented themselves. Dominic is immensely talented, we were so lucky to have him,” Sivas says.
The Sanger native created “Broken at Love” as an online series about college senior Vivienne “Vivie” Taylor (Sivas), who gets to meet her celebrity crush, professional tennis player Holden Gregory. Sivas writes, directs and stars in the series. She has just started post production on the upcoming episodes.
Pamela Bowen, who plays Sivas’ mother, was named Best Supporting Actress at the International Los Angeles Web Series Festival for her work in “Broken at Love.” Sivas also was honored picking up the Best Lead Actress and Best Writing honors in the soap opera category.
Previous seasons of “Broken at Love” can be seen at http://www.brokenatlovetheseries.com/ or subscribe at youtube.com/brokenatlove.
Other news
Small request: The team behind HGTV’s new series, “Tiny Paradise,” is looking for couples, families and singles who are building a tiny house. Here’s the catch. It must be in a location that is scenic.
The series will spotlight professional builders as well as DIYers who are customizing their 400 square feet or less homes to fit their own little piece of paradise.
To learn more, send an email to cbaggish@dorseytv.com that includes your contact details, a photo of yourself and a brief summary of what you envision for your own tiny paradise.
Warrior warning: It’s time to start training. Tryouts for the sixth season of NBC and Esquire Network’s “American Ninja Warrior” will begin in March.
The closest place to tryout will be in Los Angeles on March 7-8. Other tryouts will be held in San Antonio, Daytona, Kansas City, Cleveland and Denver, The finals will be in Las Vegas June 19-24.
“American Ninja Warrior” is hosted by Matt Iseman, along with former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila and co-host Kristine Leahy. Last summer “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 7.2 million viewers.
The action-packed series follows competitors as they tackle a series of challenging obstacle courses in both city qualifying and city finals rounds across the country. The top 15 competitors from each city move onto the national finals round in Las Vegas, where they face a four-stage course modeled after the famed Mt. Midoriyama course in Japan.
The winner will take home a grand prize of $1 million.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments