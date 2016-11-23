Blake Shelton’s Fresno stop now has ticket information

Earlier this week, country singer Blake Shelton announced dates and cities for his upcoming Doing it to Country Songs tour. So, we knew the tour, which he announced via Facebook live, would be in town Friday, March 3 at the Save Mart Center.
Now, we have ticket prices and an on-sale date. According to the arena, tickets are $29.50-$69.50 and on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Save Mart Center box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. American Express card members can access presale tickets starting 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 2 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
Shelton announced the tour alongside country upstart RaeLynn, who he coached on season two of “The Voice.” She will open the tour. RaeLynn, who was recently signed to Warner Music Nashville, is a CMT Next Women of Country honoree and one of Pandora Radio’s country artists to watch in 2017.
“Performing for an audience is what I love most – and if you’re coming to see me, you’re coming to hear country music, because that’s what I do,” Shelton said, in announcing the shows.
“So get ready as we’re going to be ‘Doin’ It To Country Songs’ all night long!”
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
