Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Fresno next year

In a Facebook Live video on Monday afternoon, Blake Shelton announced he’d make a tour stop in Fresno next year. According to his website, he’ll be at the Save Mart Center on March 3. Tickets for the show go on sale in just a few weeks on Dec. 2.
November 21, 2016 4:51 PM
In a Facebook Live video on Monday afternoon, Blake Shelton announced he’d make a tour stop in Fresno next year. According to his website, he’ll be at the Save Mart Center on March 3. Tickets for the show go on sale in just a few weeks on Dec. 2.
Comments