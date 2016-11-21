Entertainment

November 21, 2016 4:51 PM

Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Fresno next year

The Fresno Bee

In a Facebook Live video on Monday afternoon, Blake Shelton announced he’d make a tour stop in Fresno next year. According to his website, he’ll be at the Save Mart Center on March 3. Tickets for the show go on sale in just a few weeks on Dec. 2.

