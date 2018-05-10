Grizzly Fest is next weekend. Start planning now with these parking dos and don'ts

By now, you should know the basics about Grizzly Fest.
The two-day music festival runs May 18-19 at Fresno's Woodward Park and includes close to three dozen performers along with art and food trucks — and a ferris wheel. Headliners include Snoop Dogg and Foster the People, though there's a big draw in Nas, Action Bronson, Phantogram and Dirty Heads. Tickets have been on sale for awhile now, and you'll need to get down to will call at River Park to get your wristbands if you haven't already.
Now it's all about logistics; the traffic and flow of concert goers. How will they get to the festival and where will they park?
"We don’t want to create anxiety," says Grizzly Fest promoter Aren Hekimian.
"We want to educate people."
Here's a simple list of dos and don'ts to keep in mind ahead of the festival.
Do
Plan ahead.
For those driving to the festival, there will be some 2,000 spaces inside Woodward Park, accessible from Friant Road at the Fort Washington entrance. Audubon Drive will be closed.
The spots are first-come first-served and space is limited (obviously). Special event rates will be in place and it's cash only, so hit an ATM on the way. Overflow parking if needed will be available behind Park Crossing Shopping Center at Friant Road and Fresno Street. Follow the signage and parking attendant instructions and remember: No event parking is permitted within the shopping center itself.
Of course, organizers suggest using alternative transportation options, like:
FestDrive: Shuttles are being offered from two locations, beginning at 1:30 p.m. each day. One shuttle will run from Fresno State (with parking at Lot P-20, near Cedar and Barstow). The other will run from Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company on Fulton Street in downtown.
Prices are $12 daily or $20 for the two days. Riders must prepay through the FestDrive website.
The shuttles will run on the half-hour (approximate times) with limited coverage from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a final shuttle leaving at 1 a.m.
FAX: The city is offering an extended-hour bus service on Route 1 (the BRT line), with free parking at Manchester Center.
They're calling it "Fax to the Fest," and it's not a bad deal, all things considered.
Buses run every 15 minutes from 2 p.m. until 12:45 a.m. both days with pickup/drop-off on Friant Avenue (within walking distance of the festival entrance). Bus fare is $1.25 each way. You can buy single rider tickets (be sure to get a return ticket) in advance at any BRT ticket vending machine.
Ride sharing: Uber and Lyft will both have service to and from Grizzly Fest (Lyft is the festival's official ride share partner, so there are discounts). Pick up/drop-off is on Audubon off RiverPark Place east or off of Friant and Fort Washington in the Riverview Shopping Center.
Bicycles: If you choose to bike to the festival, bicycle valet will be available just south of the Box Office in the park just off Friant and Fort Washington. The valet runs from 1 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. each day.
Don't
Do not park in unauthorized areas in and around the venue. Organizers will have security on hand to point people in the right direction, but they remind concert goers that parking is not allowed in the surrounding residential neighborhoods. Your car will be towed.
You can also expect security in the shopping centers around the park, Hekimian says.
"Be respectful of the neighborhood," he says.
