This former Nickelodeon star made a Fresno gal’s dream come true

Drake Bell sings "I found a way" with Fresno fan Singer/actor Drake Bell made a longtime Fresno fan's day when he sang a chorus to one of his songs with her Wednesday afternoon while in town. Bell and the fan, Jennifer Cueva, sang together at a meet and greet at Heroes Comics that was held prior to his concert at Fulton 55. Bell, who is perhaps most known for his time on the Nickelodeon show "Drake & Josh" has more than 3 million followers on Twitter, 2 million on Instagram and almost 8 million on Facebook. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee Singer/actor Drake Bell made a longtime Fresno fan's day when he sang a chorus to one of his songs with her Wednesday afternoon while in town. Bell and the fan, Jennifer Cueva, sang together at a meet and greet at Heroes Comics that was held prior to his concert at Fulton 55. Bell, who is perhaps most known for his time on the Nickelodeon show "Drake & Josh" has more than 3 million followers on Twitter, 2 million on Instagram and almost 8 million on Facebook. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee Courtesy Jennifer Cueva The Fresno Bee

