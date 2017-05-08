Local ‘supermom’ gets recognized on Steve Harvey show

Lacey Dunkin is a supermom.
The Fresno native and adopted mother of six will be recognized as such on an episode of “Steve Harvey” that airs at 3 p.m. today on FOX 26 (KMPH, channel 26.1).
The episode, in honor of Mother’s Day, features the stories of five mothers and their dedication to their families and communities. Each of the mothers will take home $5,000 and one will receive a seven-night Mediterranean cruise.
Dunkin is a single parent who started as a foster mother to four siblings. She adopted the girls – and eventually their two younger sisters.
In a profile in The Bee in 2014, Dunkin said she was meant to be a mother and these are her daughters.
“They’ve been my girls since they crossed that threshold - as soon as they came through the door they were family. We love them. How could you not?” she said.
This won’t be the first time Dunkin is honored for her commitment to her family. In March, Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, named Dunkin as the 23rd Assembly District’s 2017 Woman of the Year at an event in Sacramento.
