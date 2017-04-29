Entertainment

April 29, 2017 11:17 PM

Country singer Dierks Bentley brings the party to Fresno

Bee Staff Reports

Country singer Dierks Bentley brought his party-centric country rock performance style to Fresno with a sold-out show Saturday at the Save Mart Center.

Bentley, whose album “Black” was released last year, also included performances from Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.

