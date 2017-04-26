One in five Fresnans do this when it comes to TV

Despite having numerous options for cable viewing, a large number of those in the Fresno television market continue to watch over-the-air channels. TVB, a company that monitors local viewing habits, reports that 20.1 percent of those in the Fresno TV market watch programming via an antenna.
Nielsen, a leading monitor of TV and radio, reports there are 564,840 TV homes in the Fresno TV market. Using that number, that means 113,533 households are watching over-the-air programming. That’s more homes than in 45 of the 210 TV markets in the United States.
Even more remarkable is that the new numbers are an increase of 3.3 percent from the last numbers released by Nielsen. That is more than 18,000 more homes who are watching the local over-the-air programming.
Mark Shirin, president of Ventura Broadcasting Company, is convinced the number of homes watching through an antenna is actually larger.
“This does not take in account those homes where OTA (over the air) is secondary to cable or satellite. So total OTA in Fresno may be close to 30 percent,” Shirin says. If that is the case, then the number of locals watching OTA programming would be more than 169,000 homes.
There are 99 over-the-air channels available including all the networks plus specialty channels such as Escape, Antenna TV, HSN, Hmong TV, This TV, Grit and Comet. Go to http://www.freetvfresno.com/channel-guide/ for a complete list.
This combination often includes using an antenna to watch the local networks and variety of other channels broadcast over the air combined with streaming services such as Netflix or Hulu. Because the price of the streaming services is a lot cheaper than cable, the viewer gets a large selection while saving money. And, of course, going with an antenna eliminates all cost as that programming is free.
If the cable operators don’t make some adjustments – particularly with the price of cable – the numbers of OTA watchers will climb.
Change is made
A change was made to the programming on KAIL (Channel 7.2) on Friday, April 21. The digital channel had been the home for the Cozi network programming, but is now broadcasting Light TV.
The new channel, which went on the air in December 2016, features faith-based and family-friendly programming such as reruns of “Highway to Heaven,” “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader” and “The Pink Panther Show.”
Those who are fans of the programming on Cozi TV need not worry. It has been moved to KAIL (Channel 7.4). This will mean that those who watch TV via an antenna will need to run a scan with their television to make sure they are seeing both channels.
Buy the book
Jill Simonian, a Sanger High School graduate and TV personality who has hosted a number of television shows and appeared on a variety of news programs to offer insight from a mom’s point of view on everything from food to fashion, will be in Fresno for a book signing.
She has written, “The FAB Mom’s Guide: How to Get Over the Bump & Bounce Back After Baby” (Skyhorse Publishing, $19.99) and will be signing copies starting at noon Saturday, May 6, at Barnes & Noble, 7849 North Blackstone Ave.
The book is designed to celebrate and motivate first-time motherhood with over 50 simple things from how walking around in your underwear the first month makes you feel more in-control to how opting out of breastfeeding might really be best for you and your baby.
Before becoming a published writer, Simonian’s TV work included co-hosting the Travel Channel series “America’s Worst Driver” and as an expert on anything that has to do with motherhood on the Hallmark Channel daytime show, “Home and Family.”
Her website, TheFabMom.com, offers opinions from a mom’s point of view.
Other news
Sit, stay: Comcast is now offering the video on demand channel “DOGTV.” It features around the clock programming for stay-at-home canines. The lineup includes “Water Dogs,” “Noise Phobia” and “Dogs in Cars.”
The cost is $4.99.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments