FresYes Fest brings beer, music and food trucks to downtown Fresno

Hordes of beer aficionados and music fans jammed the Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. pub in downtown Fresno Saturday for FresYes Fest 2017.
Inside they got to enjoy the beer maker’s special brews for the occasion, listen to local bands and eat delicious items from food trucks. By midafternoon the gray clouds began giving way to blue skies and sunshine.
Last year, the brewery honored then-mayor Ashley Swearengin with her own beer (a strawberry blonde, no less) and drew somewhere in the vicinity of 5,000 people.
FresYes Fest celebrates Fresno and the revival of downtown, organizers say.
