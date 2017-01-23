Why Lara Spencer should be flipped off game show

We all have them.
There are television programs we will watch when there is NOTHING on TV. You may have seen that episode of “Big Bang Theory” 20 times but at least you know it will be funny. “CSI: Miami” is the kind of show that takes little thinking.
For me, it’s the Great American Country series “Flea Market Flip.” If you haven’t see the show hosted by Lara Spencer, it features two pairs of contestants who buy junk at a flea market, transform it and then sell it at another flea market. The team that makes the most profit wins $5,000.
It was mindless entertainment for me until Spencer completely warped the contest. It has been annoying to watch her coach the teams in the kind of items they are going to purchase to refurbish but she generally works with both teams. In a recent episode she completely crossed the line and the episode should have gotten her fired.
A couple used a pair of motorcycle fenders to create a table. Time was running out for them to sell the item and a shopper made them a very low offer. Spencer stepped in and negotiated another $100 for the item. And, that was enough for that team to win.
You would never see Pat Sajak tell a contestant “You should not pick a Q because there is more of a chance an R will be up there.” That would be giving the player an unfair advantage and his days of hosting “Wheel of Fortune” would be done.
That kind of unfair action is what Spencer did and cheated one team out of a fair chance to win.
This is a small game show on a cable channel. But, it should be held to the same standards as a network or syndicated game show. Cheating is cheating no matter where the program airs.
It looks like it’s time to flip the host.
Better viewing
