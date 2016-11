Comedian Bob Zany looking to get intimate with Fresno crowd

0:58 Confused about placing a wager on the ponies at The Big Fresno Fair? Pause

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

0:49 Your voice: Clovis voter Chris Bingham reluctantly voted for Trump

2:19 Valley marching band off to national competition

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

1:34 What did the Clovis Unified board candidates debate at their forum?

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:26 Valley voters get ahead of the lines