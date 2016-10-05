Tim McGraw, Faith Hill announce Fresno date on Soul2Soul world tour

It’s been 10 years since country music mega couple Tim Graw and Faith Hill have been out on tour together. They’ll celebrate the anniversary by hitting the road again on the just-announced Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017.
And they’ll be coming to Fresno’s Save Mart Center.
“We have the best fans in the world, who have been with us through our entire journey and we are so excited to celebrate with them by going back on the road and showcasing an exciting new show,” the couple said in a statement. “It’s always great when we get to work together and it’s been a while since we got to do that.”
Before fans get too excited, the 65-city tour doesn’t kick off until April and the Fresno date is almost a year off. The couple is scheduled to play Friday, Sept. 29.
Tickets for the tour will be available in waves, starting Friday, Oct. 14, and information on Save Mart Center show has yet to be released. Pre-sale tickets will be available to American Express card holders and fan club member starting Friday, Oct. 7. It’s unclear whether Fresno will be included on that date.
The couple’s 2007 Soul2Soul II tour was a huge success, grossing $100 million. It was one of the best-selling country music tour of all time. The 2017 tour was officially announced during an impromptu show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, where the couple was celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary – also the 20th anniversary of their first tour together. McGraw and Hill will also appear together on episodes of The Voice, later this month.
McGraw last played the arena on his Sundown Heaven Town tour in 2014. Hill was in Fresno – with McGraw – in 2007.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
