AB 133 makes sense and was long overdue

El gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom, en el centro, con líderes comunitarios y ex trabajadores agrícolas después de firmar el proyecto de ley que amplía la cobertura de atención médica para los residentes de California indocumentados en la Clínica Sierra Vista el martes 27 de julio de 2021 en Fresno. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

As the daughter of immigrants raised in the Central Valley, I had tears of happiness in my eyes and was proud to call myself a Californian when I watched live-streaming of Gov. Gavin Newsom signing AB 133, the bill that continues equal funding for telehealth services and makes those over age 50 eligible for Medi-Cal, regardless of their immigration status. My gratitude for the Governor’s leadership that arrived at this moment for California immigrants – a first in the nation – made me remember my early days here.

I’m no longer undocumented, but I’ve never forgotten the struggles of living in a country that drains your body of its youth and health, as you labor to grow, harvest and package its food, while it denies you the human right to access health care.

For many immigrant workers, their jobs and living conditions placed them at high-risk for COVID infection, in addition to work-related injuries. Yet they did not feel safe to access health care in the region where they helped to feed the nation.

I am now at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte (PPMM), where many of our patients are dedicated members of rural farmworker communities and don’t have easy, affordable access to health care. We launched telehealth phone and video appointments –that weren’t available to Medi-Cal patients before the pandemic – in order to make our family medicine and reproductive health care services accessible where patients feel most safe and comfortable.

Not only does telehealth reduce the spread of COVID, it also eliminates other barriers to care for everyone in our community, including immigrants, like my family members, that are essential to the overall success of California – especially during the pandemic.

One of our PPMM doctors told how telehealth has allowed her patients who are farmworkers to make their appointments without worrying about taking time off work. Through this landmark legislation, they can also receive essential health care without facing other obstacles, like finding childcare and transportation to a health center that may be far away.

This is especially important in the Central Valley, given how many rural areas we have that lack health care providers. Gov. Newsom’s compassion and commitment brought truly accessible health care to the valley I call home. He has guided California through one of our state’s toughest times, and I am grateful for this lifeline to our most vulnerable communities.

I believe that the governor’s continued leadership will make California’s economy grow even stronger and healthier as we guarantee that more residents can get the essential health care they need and deserve. Our state will also be prepared to better combat viruses like COVID, in addition to chronic illnesses like hypertension and diabetes.

The Central Valley and California is known as the food basket of the world because of our immigrant agricultural workers, and we owe them our deepest gratitude. Gov. Newsom protected them and our state’s robust economy by signing this bill. AB 133 makes sense and was long overdue.

AB 133 es lógico, humano, y necesario

Siendo la hija de inmigrantes criada en el valle central llore lágrimas de felicidad y estaba orgullosa de ser de californiana al ver el gobernador Gavin Newsom firmar la nueva ley AB 133. Esta ley continúa las visitas de tele-salud para servicios médicos y extiende cobertura médica para las personas mayores de 50 años que califican para “Medi-Cal” sin importar estatus migratorio. Mi agradecimiento por el liderazgo del gobernador y por este momento que había llegado para los inmigrantes de California – la primera medida tan inclusiva en la nación – me recuerdo del tiempo que yo trabaje los campos.

Ahora soy ciudadana, pero nunca he olvidado los retos de vivir en este país sin documentos, algo que agota el cuerpo de su juventud y la salud, mientras uno cosecha y empaca la comida para una nación que prohíbe el derecho humano al acceso al cuidado de salud.

Por muchos trabajadores inmigrantes, sus condiciones de trabajo y de vivir los pusieron en alto riesgo de contraer COVID, u otros lesiones laborales Los trabajadores no se sintieron cómodos pidiendo ayuda médica aunque ellos mismos ayudan a la región que alimenta el país.

Ahora trabajo para Planned Parenthood Mar Monte (PPMM). Muchos de nuestros pacientes son campesinos de comunidades rurales con acceso limitado al cuidado médico. Dado eso, hemos empezado un programa de servicios médicos por teléfono y video que antes de la pandemia no eran disponibles bajo Medi-Cal.

Servicios médicos virtuales no solo ayudan a eliminar el contagio de COVID, pero también ayudan eliminar las barreras de acceso médico para todos en nuestra comunidad, incluso inmigrantes, como mis familiares, que son esencial para el éxito de California-- especialmente durante la pandemia.

Uno de nuestros médicos de PPMM comparte que gracias a los servicios médicos virtuales campesinos han podido obtener citas sin tener que faltar del trabajo. Bajo AB 133 pueden recibir servicios médicos esenciales sin otros obstáculos, como buscar cuidado de niños o transporte a un centro de salud lejana.

Esto es importante especialmente en el valle central donde hay áreas rurales sin proveedores de servicios médicos. La compasión y dedicación del gobernador Newsom ha traído acceso medico al valle central que es mi hogar. Él ha guiado a California por uno de los tiempos más difíciles en nuestra historia, y estoy agradecida por esta gran ayuda para nuestras comunidades más vulnerables.

Yo creo que con el liderazgo del gobernador, la economía de California crecerá más fuerte y saludable y con la garantía que más residentes tendrán acceso a servicios médicos esenciales. Nuestro estado estará preparado a combatir otro virus como COVID, al igual que otras enfermedades como la presión alta y la diabetes.

El Valle Central y California son bien conocidos como la cornucopia del mundo gracias a nuestros trabajadores agrícolas y por eso debemos apreciarlos. Al firmar esta ley, el gobernador Newsom ha protegido a nuestras familias y a nuestra economía. AB 133 es lógico, humano, y necesario.