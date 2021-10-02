Why did women, supporters rally in NE Fresno? To make a pro-choice statement

Gabrielle Castillo holds up a sign expressing opposition to legislation that limits reproductive rights. The Fresno resident was among 300 who showed up at Blackstone and Nees for the Fresno Women's March 2021 on Oct. 2, 2021. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

In between the honking by drivers and the din of traffic that included FAX buses traveling at Blackstone and Nees on Saturday morning, Gabrielle Castillo was making her voice heard.

Why did she join about 300 other women, men and children for the Fresno Women’s March 2021?

“The need to protest against the Texas abortion ban that bans abortions after six weeks and our right to choose and our right to say that we have a right to choose if women want an abortion or not,” said Castillo, a 29-year-old behavioral technician from Fresno.

The Fresno rally was among dozens held throughout the country to draw attention to a Texas law signed by Gov. Greg Abbot that bans abortion after six weeks, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to block the law.

About 300 people showed up for the Fresno Women's March 2021 at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees in northeast Fresno on Oct. 2, 2021. Three women dressed as handmaidens to express opposition to laws restricting reproductive rights for women. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“We are witnessing the most dire threat to abortion access in our lifetime, the Women’s March Network noted on its website. “We need to send an unmistakable message about our fierce opposition to restricting abortion access and overturning Roe v. Wade before it’s too late.”

Comedian/actress/author Cristela Alonzo hosted a rally/march on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court at the same time the Fresno rally started. Participants then marched to the White House.

“The reason that many of us are here today is because we want to let people know that we are capable of deciding what is best for us,” said Alonzo. “”We can decide what is best for us. We can decide what to do with our own bodies.”

Loralee Bergdall, Constance Snow and other local women led a last-minute effort to hold a rally in Fresno without the march because there was no time to get the necessary permits.

About 300 people showed up for the Fresno Women's March 2021 at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees in northeast Fresno on Oct. 2, 2021. Samantha Snow, one of the organizers, shows her sign in support of women's rights. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Bergdall, in a statement prior to the rally, said efforts to wipe out Roe v. Wade will be met with a strong public response.

“It will be abundantly clear to the public that such invasion of reproductive autonomy will not be tolerated,” wrote Berdall. “It will be met with persistent resistance.”

Saturday, most drivers honked their horns in support.

That was music to Castillo’s ear.

“It’s a great turnout. It’s so great to see,” said Castillo, who was taking part in her first women’s march.

About 300 people showed up for the Fresno Women's March 2021 at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees in northeast Fresno on Oct. 2, 2021. The march, one of dozens throughout the country, was designed to show support for abortion rights. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Although Castillo lives in deep blue California, she believes attacks on women’s reproductive rights need to be stopped.

“California is a Democratic state, but given what I’ve seen in other states, they’ve already started overturning or they’ve already started turning red,” said Castillo.

“It’s a great fear of mine that California will also turn red, just because we do have a lot of Republican (U.S.) senators.”

Castillo held up a self-censured handwritten sign that read: “If I wanted the government in my uterus, I would f*** a senator.”

“We are completely against this (Texas) abortion ban,” said Castillo. “We do not want to overturn Roe v Wade. We are here to stay and we’re going to make noise.”

About 300 people showed up for the Fresno Women's March 2021 at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees in northeast Fresno on Oct. 2, 2021. The march, one of dozens throughout the country, was designed to show support for abortion rights. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Organizers estimated a total of 300 for the rally, which began at 9 a.m. and continued through 2 p.m.

Almost every participant carried a sign.

Among the messages:

“Girls just wanna have FUNdamental rights!”

“Texas: Where a virus has more rights than a woman.”

“Keep your theology out of my biology.”