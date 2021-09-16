Fresno State’s bienvenida featured folkloric dancing, mariachi

Los Danzantes de Aztlán perform during the Sept. 16, 2021 Bienvenida at Fresno State. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

With folkloric dancers, the sounds of mariachi, and some words of wisdom from its president, Fresno State welcomed students back to campus during its Bienvenida 2021 Thursday morning to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month activities.

Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, in his second year as president, reminded students to look to the past to remember the present.

“Having a notion of the past provides you the vision for where you’re going in the future,” said Jiménez-Sandoval, who encouraged students to talk to their parents and grandparents so that they can understand the “sacrifices they made so that you could be here.”

He added two more suggestions: Build a support system, and study for the benefit of the community.

Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval told students to rely on family and friends whenever they encounter a problem. He spoke at the Sept. 16, 2021 Bienvenida. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“You need friends; you need family,” said Jiménez-Sandoval. “Mentors give you those tools, that vision, that forward-thinking notion of where you’re going in order to get things done.”

In a quick speech, Jiménez-Sandoval said “study for the sake of studying is not fulfilling.”

“Studying for the sake of becoming a leader within our Valley is incredible. So, think about what you study, not because you want to get a degree. That’s really important, but study because you want to become a leader so that you can change the Valley, so that you can become an agent of change.”

La Bienvenida, which was scratched last year because of the pandemic, is presented by the Latina/o Faculty and Staff Association to welcome all new and returning Latinx students, faculty and staff to Fresno State.

Matthew Castellón plays with Mariachi Fresno State during the Sept. 16, 2021 Bienvenida. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Students also heard from interim provost Xuanning Fu and Carolyn Coon, dean of student affairs.

Mariachi Fresno State, led by vocalist Verónica Cruz, performed after a year of absence due to the pandemic.

Los Danzantes de Aztlán performed boot-stomping dances from Baja California.

Other Hispanic Heritage Month activities

▪ Sept. 23, 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Latinx Librarian Workers Panel at the Henry Madden Library. Pre-registration is required. Details: ddeltoro@csufresno.edu.

▪ Sept. 24, Bulldog Fiesta starts at 3 p.m. with food trucks, live music and entertainment prior to the Bulldogs’ 7 p.m. football game against UNLV. The Univision-sponsored event will include performances by traditional Mexican banda and mariachi bands.

▪ Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Cross Cultural and Gender Center will host an interactive activity at the Speaker’s Platform.

▪ Sept. 28, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: International Coffee Hour featuring keynote speaker Gabriela Lamendi of El Salvador in Library 2206.

▪ Sept. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Enseñamos En El Valle Central will show ways in which medicinal healing practices have evolved over time. Pre-registration is needed. Details: ensenamos@mail.fresnostate.edu.

▪ Oct. 5, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Flower pot painting workshop in Room 110 of the Thomas Administration Building. Space is limited. Details: ccgclatino.a@mail.fresnostate.edu.

Victor E. Bulldog was a hit at the Sept. 16, 2021 Bienvenida celebration at Fresno State. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

▪ Oct. 5, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: International coffee hours with discussion on El Salvador. Library 2206.

▪ Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Interactive art installation, also from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Speaker’s Platform. Students will ▪ share how they have been affected by immigration enforcement.

▪ Oct. 7, 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: A look at the stigma around tattoo culture, how that stigma presents itself in Latinx communities, and how it transcends into higher education. Virtual event. Pre-registration is required.

▪ Oct. 12, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Dr. Luis Fernando Macías discusses the impact of federal immigration enforcement on communities of color in Henry Madden Library Room 2206.

▪ Oct. 15: Screening of ‘The Sower’ (El Sembrador) followed by a Q&A with director Melissa Eliwithzondo. Trailer at https://vimeo.com/567906323. Pre-registration is required for the Q&A. Film links will be available 5 days prior to the director discussion.

Esta historia fue publicada originalmente el 16 de septiembre de 2021 9:06 pm.