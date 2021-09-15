Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval receives ‘Distinguished Mexicans Award’ from Mexican Consulate in Fresno

The Consulate of México in Fresno honored Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval with the Distinguished Mexicans Award during the ‘El Grito en el Mundo Fiestas Patrias 2021’ event Wednesday night at at the university’s Smittcamp Alumni House. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

The Consulate of México in Fresno honored Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval with the Distinguished Mexicans Award during the ‘El Grito en el Mundo Fiestas Patrias 2021’ event Wednesday night at at the university’s Smittcamp Alumni House.

“In 2021, and for the first time in our history, the Consulate of México in Fresno has the pleasure to present this honor to Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval,” said Consul Adriana González Carrillo of the 9th Fresno State president.

“As a 10-year-old kid who arrived to Fowler back in 1980, I never imagined that I would be here, and I never imagined that I would lead this premier university of our Central Valley,” said Jiménez-Sandoval, the university’s first immigrant to serve as president.

‘And I never imagined that I would be the catalyst for 25,000 students who dream of a better future and who dream of uplifting their families and our Central Valley together so that we could all live in a better world.”

“And I also never dreamed that I would be in charge of the future of this university. The future of our university is tied directly with our agriculture roots and these roots are the backbone of our economy. Sixty percent of our economy comes from agriculture. The other 40 percent is directly related to agriculture,” said Jiménez-Sandoval, adding that his father worked in the fields and like his father many Mexicans come here sacrificing their soul and body, and their honest work to the fields so their children can prosper.

Sign Up for La Abeja A weekly newsletter written for and by California Latinos on news affecting our communities. Recaptcha SUSCRÍBASE Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y Términos de Servicio de Google.

The Consulate of México in Fresno honored Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval with the Distinguished Mexicans Award during the ‘El Grito en el Mundo Fiestas Patrias 2021’ event Wednesday night at at the university’s Smittcamp Alumni House. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Jiménez-Sandoval migrated with his family when he was 10 years old from Jalpa, Zacatecas, México without speaking a word of English.

Jiménez-Sandoval, who graduated from Fowler High School in 1989, went to UC Irvine for his higher education but with the focus of returning home with his diploma. He dedicated his double degree in history and Spanish from UC Irvine to his parents. He graduated cum laude, with honors. He also obtained his master’s and doctoral degrees in Spanish literatures, also from UC Irvine.

The Mexican government and the Institute for Mexicans Abroad grant every year the Distinguished Mexican Award to recognize the exceptional path of Mexican men and women in all areas of human endeavor from researchers and academics to scientist, artists and musicians to business people and entrepreneurs who live outside of Mexico and have contributed to increasing the prestige and good image of the country through their professional performance.

González Carrillo said Jiménez-Sandoval is known for “his great leadership, commitment and dedication in support of higher education.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Throughout his career, Saúl has arduously worked for access to education to become a reality for thousands of students who dream of having a university degree and contribute to their family’s prosperity and their Central Valley community’s improvement,” González Carrillo said