Mayor joins Mexican cónsul in lifting Mexican flag in front of Fresno City Hall

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, surrounded by six councilmembers and Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, welcomed the 2021 celebration of Mexican Independence Day on Tuesday morning by lifting the Mexican flag in front of City Hall and acknowledging the contributions of Mexican immigrants to the region.

“Here in Fresno, a large part of our population is of Mexican heritage, including my wife,” said the first-term mayor of a city that is majority Latino.

“Many rise before dawn to pick the fruits and vegetables that end up on our tables. Others tend to farms and ranches, or work long hours in packing houses,” said Dyer. “Some are trailblazers within their families, the first to go to college to earn a degree.”

Dyer noted others with Mexican roots “are corporate executives, attorneys, doctors, innovators and teachers.”

“They are difference makers in our community, and we are so proud that they add to the fabric of this region. We are honored by the contributions they make to the Central Valley.”

The celebration marks the 211th anniversary of the Grito de Dolores, a shout by residents of Dolores, Hidalgo, México to break the yoke of Spain. The movement started at midnight, which is traditionally reenacted by México’s president at the Zócolo in México City and repeated by regional and city officials throughout the country, and by Mexican representatives overseas.

It took México 10 years to win the battle for independence.

“We want to honor their value, and value the Mexican-Americans, everything that they have done in our community,” said Dyer. “We love them very much, and we welcome and want to acknowledge their meaningful contributions to Fresno.”

Fresno City Council President Luis Chávez, who gave his remarks in English and then Spanish, noted the U.S. and México “share a very deep history, deep roots within our community.”

He acknowledged the political progress by Latinos, noting the presence of Arámbula and three Latinos on the Fresno City Council.

“That can’t be overlooked because it wasn’t always like that,” he said.

Chávez painted Fresno as a welcoming place for immigrants. He noted the city established an immigrant affairs office that will be housed within the mayor’s office.

He also noted that México overtook China as the U.S.’s largest trading partner in 2019.

“What that means for us here is jobs. We know that the Central Valley in Fresno is a big agricultural community,” said Chávez. “And, I can tell you that 90% of the farmworkers, the folks that work in the fruit packing industry are from México.”

Mexican Cónsul Adriana González Carrillo, alternatively speaking in English and Spanish, said the COVID-19 pandemic tested the bonds between the two countries.

She also said a Sister City bond with Zapopán, Jalisco, México is in the works.

González Carrillo joined Dyer and other officials in raising the Mexican flag in front of City Hall, then walked over to Unity Park where violinist Patrick Contreras and dancers from Teocalli Cultural Academy performed.

The cónsul gave the Grito de la Independencia at the park, and rang the bell.

Food trucks also greeted celebrants.