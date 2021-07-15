Her journey from immigrant to Dreamer to U.S. citizen took 9½ years

Visalia resident Angélica Maldonado was among 60 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens on July 15, 2021 at one of two indoor ceremonies. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Angélica Maldonado, a 33-year-old married mother of two from Visalia, said it took her 9½ years to become a U.S. citizen due to “hiccups” that included a self-deportation to her native Guadalajara, Jalisco, México.

That journey was capped Thursday (July 15) in a brief, 8-minute ceremony at the Fresno office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Maldonado was among 13 Valley residents who took the oath of naturalization from immigration officer Richard Carter while friends and family – who were not allowed into the downtown office because of COVID protocols – peered through windows.

The Fresno office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services gave the oath of naturalization to 60 Valley residents on July 15, 2021. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Despite not having her family present, no video message from the president, or tiny U.S. flags to wave, Maldonado was happy about the moment.

“This means the world to me,” said Maldonado, who was 9 years old when she first came to the United States. “I want to be loyal to my country, and I believe this is my home.”

Maldonado graduated from Mt. Whitney High School, and has been involved in sales ever since. She wants to go into real estate now that she is a citizen.

“I like helping people,” said Maldonado, who hopes to go to college.

She remembers her voluntary deportation when she was 16. “I didn’t know any better because I was such a young age,” she said.

Richard Carter, an officer with the Fresno office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, gave the oath of naturalization to 60 Valley residents on July 15, 2021. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Maldonado met her husband and got married. She then became a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Does she still have México in her heart?

“Deep down, you’re always Mexican. I do. I have my family over there,” said Maldonado, who had to get a special request in 2015 to visit her ill grandfather in México.

July 15 was an extra special day for Maldonado: It was the birthdate for her husband, her mother and her nephew.

A boy takes cell photos of the July 15, 2021 naturalization ceremony from outside a window. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“So, today is going to be a big celebration for me,” said Maldonado.

Richard Carter, the immigration officer who administered the oath of naturalization, told the new U.S. citizens to be proud of their accomplishment.

“I know it’s a tough, tough journey to get to where you’re at right now,” said Carter, who praised those who got 100% on their citizenship tests. “We like to see that here.”

Half of the 60 new U.S. citizens came from México. Those from India represented the next largest number with 9, followed by the Philippines with 3.

The new citizens came from 18 countries.