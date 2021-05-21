Photos | Congratulations Science & Mathematics, Lyle School of Engineering

A Fresno State graduate takes video of the tassle-moving moment at the May 16, 2021 morning commencement at Bulldog Stadium. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

What happened when Fresno State held its first commencement since 2019? Take a look at the scene at Bulldog Stadium from May 16, 2021 when the College of Science and Mathematics, and Lyles College of Engineering honored the classes of 2020 and 2021. / ¿Qué sucedió cuando Fresno State celebró su primera ceremonia de apertura desde 2019? Eche un vistazo a la escena en el Estadio de los Perros Chatos del 14 de mayo de 2021 cuando la Escuela de Ciencias y Matemáticas y Lyles College of Engineering honró las clases de 2020 y 2021.