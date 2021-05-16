She left nursing studies because her passion was education

Lizbeth Cortez Villa, of Dos Palos, is Fresno State’s undergraduate dean’s medalist from the Kremen School of Education. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Education in the pre-college era for Lizbeth Cortez Villa was much more than learning to read, write or solve math problems.

“In the second grade, I met this girl who had just gotten in from México and she didn’t know any English,” said Cortez Villa, 22. “My teacher didn’t know any Spanish, so she paired me with her and we sat together during class and I’d translate everything for her.”

Cortez Villa – who earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with a 3.94 GPA from Fresno State this year – felt it was “cool,” until years later when she realized that a “kid should be teaching a kid.”

As the oldest of four children born to immigrants from Michoacán, México, she also felt the pressure to set an example for her younger siblings.

“As a migrant student, I know about the pressures that come with making your family proud and proving to them that the risk of coming to a whole new country was indeed worth it,” said Cortez Villa.

That is why she entered Fresno State as a pre-nurse major because “my family always talked about majoring in professions such as medicine, engineering, and business.”

“So, naturally, I chose a career in medicine even though I was not very passionate about the career.”

What did Cortez Villa decide: Nursing or teaching?

“Much happier pursuing a career in education”

It was a good thing she discussed her situation with College Assistance Migrant Program counselor Brenda García.

“We decided that I would be much happier pursuing a career in education,” said Cortez Villa, who graduated as the undergraduate dean’s medalist from the Kremen School of Education and Human Development on Saturday (May 14).

“I have always loved working with kids, and interacting with them always came so naturally to me,” she said.

She actually took that step while at Dos Palos High School when her calculus teacher invited a Fresno State representative to promote the migrant program.

Cortez Villa then asked for a restroom break. That’s when she called the university and asked about the application process.

She wants to work with migrant students, set up a non-profit organization to help students like herself navigate the college process, and eventually go for her master’s and doctorate degrees.

“I am working to make an impact in migrant education and students with learning disabilities,” said Cortez Villa. “My interest in those areas comes from personal experience and I hope that I can truly make an impact in the lives of my future students.”

Dean calls her “a wonderful role model”

Randy Yerrick, dean of the Kremen School of Education, in his letter notifying her of the dean’s medal, called her “a wonderful role model for our students and a great example to others.”

“As dean, I feel a keen sense of responsibility to promote excellence learning and in service; as dean’s medalist you will be a fine example of that excellence as you approach your chosen profession with dedication and concern for all students,” he said.

Myra Cubos, non-profit administrator for Wesley United Methodist Church where Cortez Villa volunteers, described her as “well equipped to grow from challenges that she is presented with.”

“Her ability to adapt, leadership skills, and self-motivation, prepare her beautifully and I know she will excel in her field and go on to change many lives for the better,” said Cubos.

Cortez Villa was a Sunday school head teacher for the church, and has helped with various community projects like food giveaways, blood pressure checks and Operation Gobble. She edited the church’s website and handled their social media accounts and weekly newsletter.

She was also club treasurer for The Bulldog Pantry, the student-operated food pantry; and, often served as interpreter for Spanish-speaking families.

Lizbeth Cortez Villa, with her mother Leticia, is Fresno State’s undergraduate dean’s medalist from the Kremen School of Education. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Cortez Villa shared her college experience with parents and potential students through the migrant program outreach efforts.

She was also a student assistant with the university’s Child Family Science & Food Service and Nutrition.

Winning the dean’s medalist was a surprise.

“I had just woken up, and obviously the first thing I check is my cell phone,” she said. “I saw that I had an email, so I clicked on it.”

The email told her she won the dean’s medal. She looked at the message three times to make sure she was reading it correctly, then called her mother.

In her video message at the May 14 commencement, Cortez Villa reminded fellow graduates that they had the help of family members and others to succeed.

She also encouraged them to keep going.

“There is still so much more to achieve, and I know that we will all continue to contribute our part in making the world a better place for everyone.”

One thing she knows is that weeding cotton fields is not in her future. That was her first paycheck-earning job.

“I’ll be driving by fields that I worked before and I tell my mom, ‘Never again. I don’t want to go there.’”