Ten hopefuls competed in the inaugural Miss California Volunteer pageant July 10, 2021 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorium. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

It wasn’t a copy of Miss California, but Miss California Volunteer was very similar to previous versions of the long-running pageant that eliminated the swim suit competition in 2019. The new pageant brought back the swim suit competition. The pageant will be based in Fresno and will tout the state’s $50 billion agriculture industry.

Check out our photos from the competition.