Fallece la activista chicana Elizabeth ‘Betita’ Martínez en California

La activista, autora y pionera del movimiento chicano Elizabeth ‘Betita’ Martínez utilizó sus habilidades literarias como editora y escritora, de raíces mexicanasa, para crear un espacio para las personas como ella nacidas en Estados Unidos. / Chicano movement activist, author and pioneer Elizabeth ‘Betita’ Martínez used her literary skills as an editor and writer, with Mexican roots, to create a space for people like her born in the United States. Agencia EFE

La activista, autora y pionera del movimiento chicano Elizabeth ‘Betita’ Martínez falleció la madrugada de este martes (29 de junio) a los 95 años en un hospital de San Francisco, dejando un legado de lucha para los estadounidenses de ascendencia latina.

De raíces mexicanas, Martínez utilizó sus habilidades literarias como editora y escritora para crear un espacio para las personas como ella nacidas en Estados Unidos de ascendencia latina.

Tras lograr abrir un espacio en editoriales de renombre como Simon & Schuster teniendo que usar el apellido de su madre, una maestra irlandesa, Martínez decidió mudarse a Nuevo México para abrazar su herencia mexicana.

Después de identificares con el apellido de su madre, Sutherland, decidió retomar el apellido Martínez e iniciar una lucha que la mantuvo activa hasta los últimos días de su vida.

“Una voz dentro de mí dijo: ‘Aquí puedes ser Betita Martínez,’” se escribió así misma en un memorando, citado este martes por el diario Los Ángeles Times.

También se llamó a sí misma Chicana, una palabra que para ese entonces se consideraba peyorativa.

En 1968, Martínez cofundó el periódico bilingüe El Grito del Norte, uno de los primeros periódicos del movimiento chicano y uno de los más influyentes por décadas.

Su objetivo inicial era luchar por los derechos territoriales de los chicanos en Nuevo México, pero rápidamente asumió luchas más amplias relacionadas con la guerra de Vietnam y el feminismo.

Desde 1974 se radicó en San Francisco, California, donde prosiguió con su lucha. Autora de ‘500 Años del Pueblo Chicano/500 Years of Chicano History in Pictures’ y ‘500 Años de Historia de la Mujer Chicana,’ Martínez fue uno de los rostros más conocidos de defensa de la cultura chicana.

En un mensaje este martes en su cuenta de Twitter el artista californiano y chicano Lalo Alcaráz lamentó el fallecimiento de Martínez, diciendo que “ella fue nuestra historiadora y será recordada durante siglos.”

Chicana activist Elizabeth ‘Betita’ Martínez dies

Elizabeth ‘Betita’ Martínez – activist, author and pioneer of the Chicano movement – died early this Tuesday (June 29) at the age of 95 in a San Francisco hospital, leaving a legacy of struggle for Americans of Latino descent.

With Mexican roots, Martínez used her literary skills as an editor and writer to create a space for people like her born in the United States of Latino descent.

After managing to open a space in renowned publishers such as Simon & Schuster having to use the last name of her mother, an Irish teacher, Martínez decided to move to New Mexico to embrace her Mexican heritage.

After identifying yourself with the surname of her mother, Sutherland, she decided to take up the surname Martínez and start a fight that kept her active until the last days of her life.

“A voice inside me said: ‘Here you can be Betita Martínez,’” she wrote herself in a memorandum, quoted this Tuesday by the Los Ángeles Times.

She also called herself Chicana, a word that was considered pejorative at the time.

In 1968, Martínez co-founded the bilingual newspaper El Grito del Norte (The Cry of the North), one of the first newspapers of the Chicano movement and one of the most influential for decades.

Her initial goal was to fight for the land rights of Chicanos in New México, but she quickly took on broader struggles related to the Vietnam War and feminism.

Since 1974 she has settled in San Francisco, California, where she continued her fight. Author of ‘500 Years of the Chicano People/500 Years of Chicano History in Pictures’ and ‘500 Years of the History of Chicano Women,’ Martínez was one of the best-known faces in defense of Chicano culture.

In a message this Tuesday on his Twitter account, the Californian and Chicano artist Lalo Alcaráz lamented the death of Martínez, saying that “she was our historian and she will be remembered for centuries.”