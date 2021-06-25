Jazmín Ávalos becomes third Latina ever to be crowned Miss California

Miss California 2021 Jazmín Ávalos gets cheered by her fellow competitors during the pageant finals held on Friday (June 25, 2021) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Center in Fresno. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The evening after the Miss California’s Outstanding Teen title went to a Latina – Canyon Hills’ Maya Álvarez-Coyne – Miss Los Ángeles County Jazmín Ávalos became the third Latina to win the Miss California crown in the pageant that dates back to 1924.

In her fourth effort to win the crown (she competed twice in the teen pageant), the 24-year-old Ávalos accepted the sash and crown from Miss California 2019-20 Eileen Kim and got herself a ticket to the Miss America Pageant scheduled in December in Connecticut.

Ávalos, a 24-year-old graduate of Cal State Fullerton, received a $20,000 scholarship. She joins Marina Inserra (2014) and Marlise Ricardos (1988) as Latinas who have won the pageant.

She and Miss Orange County Elizabeth Sartuche, a descendant of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, held each other waiting for Miss California 2018 MacKenzie Freed to announce the winner.

Sartuche won a $7,000 scholarship.

Miss Los Ángeles County Jazmín Ávalos and Miss Orange County Elizabeth Sartuche hold each other before the Miss California winner is announced during the pageant finals held on Friday (June 25, 2021) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Center in Fresno. Ávalos won. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Miss Fountain Valley Maaikee Pronda, who is Filipino, was second runner-up.

The diversity of the pageant – three of the six Latina candidates made the semifinals – was not lost on Ávalos.

Miss Garden Grove Raina Ramírez and Miss Yosemite Valley Cristina Bequer also made the 11 semifinalists.

“I think it’s incredible,” said Ávalos, who began competition in the Miss California Organization as a 14-year-old teen pageant contestant.

“Living in California and to represent Los Ángeles County, one of the most diverse cities in the state is incredible,” she said after the pageant held in Fresno after a 1-year hiatus due to the coronavirus. “It’s incredible that we have the opportunity to represent the melting pot that is our state.”

Ávalos won the preliminary talent contest on Tuesday night with her rendition of ‘Astonishing.’

Her social media initiative is ‘Ending Substance Abuse,’ an issue that is personal to her.

“My father was affected by alcoholism and left our family due to that so I really do believe that it is a disease,” said Ávalos, an only child raised by her mother, Lupe Campos, a native of Zamora, Michoacán, México.

Miss Los Ángeles County Jazmín Ávalos sings 'Astonishing' for her talent in the Miss California Pageaent on Friday (June 25, 2021) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Center in Fresno. Ávalos won the title. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Ávalos was the last Miss California contestant to win the since-mothballed swimsuit competition. That wasn’t the only change she had to deal with. The pageant moved from the spacious Saroyan Theater to the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Center where 368 seats were largely filled for Friday night’s final.

“Adaptability is key when you are a titleholder in the organization and really in any role or any job that you have,” said Ávalos. “I am lucky enough to have experienced the transition from Miss America 1.0 as a teen to now Miss America 2.0.

The adjustments, like eliminating the swimsuit portion, “for for good,” she said. “I’m excited to see where the organization moves on from now on.”

The switch to a smaller venue wasn’t a problem, she said.

“It isn’t really as important where we are as long as we’re together, and that we’re all here for one single cause to support young women with scholarships and to help make their educational dreams come true,” said Ávalos.

Last year, Ávalos wanted to attend the Miss America Pageant in Connecticut but couldn’t because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In a few months, she will be there experiencing it personally.