Going to indoor concerts? Be sure to carry proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.

Concert-goers in the Central Valley – including Fresno and Modesto – are now required to show proof they’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test before entering venues such as the Save Mart Center Arena in Fresno or The Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto.

That means fans of Pitbull may have to show up as early as 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 25) at the Save Mart Center to have their COVID-19 vaccination record or test results verified to avoid a traffic jam for the evening concert. Those who show up for verification will get a bracelet allowing them quicker entry that evening.

Requirements include proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to event for all individuals 12 years of age and above.

Vaccination records must clearly show the name of the vaccinated attendee, type of COVID-19 vaccine administered, and date(s) of each dose administered. Test results must clearly show the name of the tested attendee, type of test performed, date of the test, and the negative test result.

Both venues are following the current state Department of Public Health Guidelines along with their counties guidelines for indoor events that took effect Sept. 20.

“It’s not a Save Mart Center decision. We are following the state’s mandates, and again it’s for every venue that is hosting an indoor show with over 1,000 people,” said Sean McElhinney, Save Mart Center’s general manager during a Thursday press conference on Thursday inside the center.

Regulation will affect other indoor events at venues such at the Fresno Convention Center’s Selland Arena, Saroyan Theatre and Exhibit Hall. Previously, the requirements only applied for indoor events with more than 5,000 people.

The Save Mart Center Saturday concert featuring Pitbull with Iggy Azalea will be the first under the new rules, which are expected to remain in place at least through Nov. 1.

McElhinney said they are expecting about 10,000 people for Pitbull’s concert, which is almost sold out. The maximum number of people for that event is 11,000, he said.

“Luckily for us, you know, we are a large enough company. We have over 300 venues worldwide, many of them are going through this process right now and many of them had had the ability to open up prior to when we did. So, we’re learning a lot from our other venues,” said McElhinney. “It’s not going to be an easy task.”

“Plenty of staff” will be on site as early as 10 a.m. to help facilitate checkpoint areas outside the venue as well as alleviate one of the steps involved in entering the venue.

“We are actually going to have staff out there beginning at 10 a.m. on show days so if people want to avoid the lines, because there will be lines. We advise everyone to get here early,” said McElhinney.

Red tents will be set up at all entrances all around the entrances.

“Find a red tent, you go get your documents checked, we give you a wristband to basically let you come in past the security checkpoints,” McElhinney said of the process.

“We know this isn’t fun for the patron either but you know we ask. We’ve been closed for 18 months and you know we’re just happy to be back at work,” he said. “We are doing everything, we can to keep these doors open and keep people safe or safer.”

McElhinney is hopeful that things will go as smoothly as possible for the first event under the new mandate, stressing that people need to arrive early to make sure they get to their seats on time for performance.

The Pitbull concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

“We’re going to do the best we can to get people in here and will probably learn as we go and possibly make some tweaks to setups,” said McElhinney.

“We’re prepared to do this for the long haul. We’re gonna follow the state’s lead,” said McElhinney.

Gallo Center in Modesto

At Modesto’s Gallo Center, Frank Caliendo, a clean comedian, actor and impressionist who is performing at the Mary Stuart Rogers Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 24). His is the first show under the new requirement.

“Frank Caliendo’s show is the first we will present under the state’s requirements,” said Doug Hosner, director of marketing for the center.

“In addition, all patrons, staff, ushers and concessions workers are required to wear masks at all times, except when consuming food and beverages, which is mandated by Stanislaus County,” Hosner said, adding that the entertainment venue was well prepared for events at the Foster Family Theater over the weekend “with four special, Plexiglass-protected checkpoints just inside our entrance doors.”

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is scheduled on Oct. 3, while Ramón Ayala is set for Oct. 9, both at the Gallo’s Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. The venue seats 1,248.

“Each will be staffed with two people to check patron documents. Extra staff will be on hand to help, including members of our administrative team,” Hosner said. “While we are encouraging people to arrive earlier than they normally do, we are confident that we can handle this smoothly.”

The Big Fresno Fair outdoor event venue

“At The Big Fresno Fair the health and safety of our fairgoers and community is our top priority. We are working hand in hand with the Fresno County Department of Public Health on not only our health guidelines for an in-person 2021 Big Fresno Fair, but an outreach campaign to help educate the community on what we all need to do to enjoy public events,” said Stacy Rianda, fair deputy manager.

The fair is returning to an in-person event for 2021 for 12 days of fun and entertainment from Oct. 6 to 17 with concerts including Chris Pérez and the Kumbia Kings on Oct. 9 and Ramón Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte on Oct. 10.

“Aligned with current local and state guidelines, as a primarily outdoor event venue at The Big Fresno Fair proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test is not currently required,” Rianda said. “However, we strongly recommend fairgoers get a COVID-19 test prior to coming to the fair as a precaution, and to stay home if they are exhibiting any symptoms.”

“Once on grounds, masks will be required indoors for fairgoers 2 years old and up, and are strongly recommended in areas outside where social distancing cannot be accomplished,” Rianda said. “All fair staff and vendors will be wearing masks both indoors and outdoors. Our Big Fresno Fair team is excited for the return of this annual tradition and are committed to putting on a safe and healthy event, which will take everyone’s collaboration.”