Médicos reportan “grave pero estable” al cantante mexicano Vicente Fernández

El cantante de música ranchera Vicente Fernández, de 81 años, se encuentra “grave pero estable” y en terapia intensiva tras una cirugía de emergencia realizada luego de haber sufrido una caída en Guadalajara (oeste de México), informó este lunes su equipo médico.

“El estado actual que guarda Don Vicente Fernández es, sin duda, grave pero estable como es la secuencia del trauma por la caída misma que generó un traumatismo raquimedular a nivel de la columna vertebral,” indicaron los médicos en un breve comunicado.

El domingo el intérprete tuvo una caída accidental en su habitación en el rancho Los Tres Potrillos y fue trasladado de emergencia en una ambulancia a un hospital privado en su natal Guadalajara.

Los médicos informaron que tras la cirugía Fernández tiene asistencia ventilatoria y se le dan “cuidados de paciente crítico” en la unidad de terapia intensiva del centro hospitalario.

La mañana de este lunes, el hijo del cantante, Vicente Fernández junior, informó a medios de comunicación que en el incidente su padre se había lastimado las vértebras cervicales y que se mantenía sedado al terminar la cirugía.

Los médicos están en espera de los resultados de la tomografía y otros exámenes clínicos realizados al “Charro de Huentitán” para conocer su evolución y definir los siguientes pasos.

Esta es la segunda ocasión en que el intérprete de ‘Mujeres Divinas’ tiene problemas de salud, ya que el pasado 7 de julio sufrió de una fuerte infección urinaria que lo mantuvo hospitalizado por dos días.

Fernández ha superado varias enfermedades en los últimos años, entre ellas un cáncer de próstata en 2002, la extirpación de un tumor en el hígado, en 2012; una trombosis que le hizo perder la voz, en 2013 y una cirugía para extraerle tres hernias abdominales, en 2015.

Aunque en 2016 el cantante anunció su retiro de los escenarios se ha mantenido activo en redes sociales, grabando canciones y realizando presentaciones especiales con sus hijos y nietos, quienes han seguido sus pasos en la música popular mexicana.

Vicente Fernández in “serious but stable” condition

The 81-year-old ranchero singer Vicente Fernández, is “serious but stable” and in intensive care after an emergency surgery carried out after having suffered a fall in Guadalajara, his medical team reported Monday.

“The current state of Don Vicente Fernández is, without a doubt, serious but stable, as is the sequence of the trauma caused by the fall itself that caused a spinal cord injury to the spinal column,” the doctors indicated in a brief statement.

On Sunday the interpreter had an accidental fall in his room at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch and was rushed in an ambulance to a private hospital in his native Guadalajara.

Fotografía de archivo fechada el 6 de octubre de 2019, que muestra al cantante mexicano Vicente Fernández durante un concierto en Guadalajara, Jalisco. Francisco Guasco Agencia EFE

The doctors reported that after the surgery Fernández has ventilatory assistance and was given “critical patient care” in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

On Monday morning, the singer’s son, Vicente Fernández junior, informed the media that in the incident his father had injured his cervical vertebrae and that he remained sedated at the end of the surgery.

The doctors are waiting for the results of the tomography and other clinical tests performed on the “Charro de Huentitán” to know his progress and determine the next steps.

This is the second time that Fernández has health problems, since on July 7 he suffered from a severe urinary infection that kept him hospitalized for two days.

Fernández has overcome several diseases in recent years, including a prostate cancer in 2002, the removal of a tumor in the liver, in 2012; a thrombosis that made him lose his voice, in 2013 and a surgery to remove three abdominal hernias, in 2015.

Although in 2016 the singer announced his retirement from the stage, he has remained active on social networks, recording songs and making special presentations with his children and grandchildren, who have followed in his footsteps in Mexican popular music.