Legendary Dodgers Latino sportscaster Jaime Jarrín announces his retirement

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín during a 2018 press conference prior to being inducted into the Dodger Stadium Ring of Honor. He has announced his retirement after the 2022 season. ZUMAPRESS.com

Legendary Latino sportscaster for the Los Ángeles Dodgers, Jaime Jarrín, announced Tuesday (Sept. 28) that he will retire after the 2022 season.

Of Ecuadorian origin, Jarrín has been dedicated to the Los Ángeles baseball team for more than six decades. In 1998 he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, as a winner of the Ford C. Flick Award and became the second Spanish-language announcer to achieve that honor.

In 2018, his name was inscribed on the Ring of Honor at Dodger Stadium, in Los Ángeles, thus becoming the first Latino to receive this recognition.

“I am grateful to the Dodgers, the best organization in baseball, for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most for 64 years,” Jarrín, 85, said in a statement.

He added that he will miss Dodger Stadium and the “baseball family” across the country.

Latino supporters of the Dodgers reach 46% of the fans, and many of them grew up listening to the traditional “Se va, se va, se va” from Jarrín when narrating a home run.

In the 2005 edition of the book ‘Voces del Verano,’ Jarrín was named the best broadcaster in Spanish in baseball history.

Jarrín said that after his retirement she hopes to spend more time with his children and grandchildren, and develop a love of travel.