Grizzlies fall to 0-2 in best-of-five Low-A West Championship

The San José Giants, who built the second-best record in the California League this season, took a commanding 2-0 lead in the Low-A West Championship series with a 5-2 win Wednesday night over the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park.

The victory – built on four solo home runs – means the Giants will have the home field advantage to clinch the championship with one win in three tries.

The Grizzlies, who posted the league’s best record at 74-41 (San José was second-best at 76-44), got six strong innings from starter Tony Locey. However, he yielded three solo homers in six innings of work and took the loss.

Locey retired 18 of the 22 batters he faced.

Fresno wasn’t helped when a runner was out at second on a steal attempt, and another runner was picked off first base.

The Giants, who host game three on Friday, got a pair of home runs from catcher Patrick Bailey and solo shots from Jimmy Glowenke and Yorlis Rodríguez to power the win.

The Grizzlies punched across a pair of runs in the fifth inning on RBI hits by Warming Bernabel and Bladimir Restituyo.

However, San José pitchers held the Grizzlies to four hits and three walks.

San José starter Carson Ragsdale gave up two runs in six innings.