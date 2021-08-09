La medallista olímpica Alejandra Orozco niega fracaso de México en Tokio

La clavadista mexicana Alejandra Orozco Loza, medalla de bronce en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020, posa para una fotografía hoy durante una rueda de prensa realizada en las instalaciones del Consejo Estatal del Fomento Deportivo de Jalisco (CODE) en la ciudad de Guadalajara, Jalisco. Agencia EFE

Alejandra Orozco, quien ganó medalla de bronce en saltos, rechazó este lunes que México haya fracasado en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 porque los deportistas enfrentaron dificultades para entrenarse.

“Se cruzó una pandemia y eso nos paró en seco a todos; muchos ya estaban en su mejor nivel uno o dos meses antes de los Juegos Olímpicos y tuvieron que mantenerse así un año,” dijo en conferencia de prensa la mexicana.

Orozco, bronce en los clavados por parejas desde la plataforma, aseguró que en Tokio 2020 se debe considerar como logro no solo las cuatro medallas de bronce logradas por la delegación mexicana sino también cuántos atletas asistieron, cuántas mujeres compitieron en nuevos deportes y cuántos cuartos lugares se lograron.

“Fueron muchos cuartos lugares y eso habla de que nosotros como atletas no pensamos en perder, sino que dimos el máximo esfuerzo con todo lo que pasó. A tres años de París 2024 la idea es seguir con esta motivación,” expresó.

Alejandra Orozco de México compite en las semifinales de plataforma 10m femenina de saltos por los Juegos Olímpicos 2020 el 5 de agosto en el Centro Acuático de Tokio. Fernando Bizerra Agencia EFE

Orozco logró el bronce junto Gabriela Agúndez y sumó la presea a la de plata en la misma prueba en Londres 2012.

La competidora de 24 años aceptó que su segunda medalla olímpica tiene otro significado por el proceso que la dupla tuvo que pasar durante su preparación.

Las mexicanas debieron afrontar una pausa en su entrenamiento debido al aislamiento por la pandemia, el incendio de parte del gimnasio donde se entrenaban en Jalisco (oeste de México), el contagio de COVID-19 de Agúndez, y la muerte del entrenador de ésta, el cubano Yunieski Hernández.

“Fue un ciclo largo, un ciclo en el que tuvimos que adaptarnos de distintas maneras, con entrenamientos en casa, con la dificultad que tuvimos del incendio, la diferencia ha sido que esta medalla fue a base de trabajo y de superación, de esfuerzo y de no rendirnos,” enfatizó.

Olympic medalist Alejandra Orozco denies México’s failure in Tokyo

Alejandra Orozco, who won a bronze medal in diving, rejected on Monday that México failed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games because athletes faced difficulties in training.

“A pandemic showed up and that stopped us all in our tracks; many were already at their best level one or two months before the Olympics and had to stay that way for a year,” the Mexican woman said at a press conference.

Alejandra Orozco de México compite durante la final de plataforma 10m femenina de saltos por los Juegos Olímpicos 2020 en el Centro Acuático de Tokio. Fernando Bizerra Agencia EFE

Orozco, bronze in the pair dives from the platform, assured that in Tokyo 2020 it should be considered as an achievement not only the four bronze medals achieved by the Mexican delegation but also how many athletes attended, how many women competed in new sports and how many fourth places they captured.

“There were many fourth places and that speaks of the fact that we as athletes do not think about losing, but we gave the maximum effort with everything that happened. Three years after Paris 2024 the idea is to continue with this motivation,” she said.

Orozco achieved bronze with Gabriela Agúndez and added the medal to the silver in the same test in London 2012.

The 24-year-old competitor accepted that her second Olympic medal has another meaning due to the challenges he pair had to go through during their preparation.

The Mexicans had to face a pause in their training due to isolation due to the pandemic, the fire in part of the gym where they trained in Jalisco (western México), the contagion of COVID-19 from Agúndez, and the death of her coach, the Cuban Yunieski Hernández.

“It was a long cycle, a cycle in which we had to adapt in different ways, with training at home, with the difficulty we had from the fire, the difference was that this medal was based on work and improvement, effort and not to give up,” she said.