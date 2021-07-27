Bronce para las mexicanas Agúndez y Orozco en plataforma sincronizada

The bronze medalists Gabriela Agúndez García and Alejandra Orozco Loza of México celebrate after the diving women synchonized 10m platform final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo. Agencia EFE

Solo por detrás de las superpotencias China y Estados Unidos, las clavadistas mexicanas Gabriela Agúndez y Gabriela Orozco subieron al podio olímpico de la plataforma sincronizada y dieron a su país la medalla de bronce, la segunda que logra en Tokio 2020 tras la del equipo mixto de tiro con arco.

Para Orozco es la segunda medalla olímpica tras las de plata se obtuvo en esta misma disciplina con Paola Espinosa.

Las chinas Yuxi Chen Jiai Zhang se impusieron con 364.78 puntos, por delante de los 310.80 de las estadounidenses Jessica Parratto y Delaney Schnell.

Las mexicanas puntuaron 299.70, después de ir menos a más. Del séptimo lugar que ocupaban tras el segundo salto remontaron al quinto en el siguiente, luego al cuarto y finalmente, con un doble y medio atrás con giro y medio que mereció su mejor nota, 71.04, entraron en el podio.

Orozco y Agúndez aseguraron la presencia de México en el podio de clavados por cuarta vez de forma ininterrumpida desde Pekín 2008.

Bronze for México in synchronized platform diving

Only behind superpowers China and the United States, the Mexican divers Gabriela Agúndez and Gabriela Orozco climbed to the Olympic podium of the synchronized platform and gave their country the bronze medal, the second for México in Tokyo 2020 after the mixed archery team.

Gabriela Agúndez García and Alejandra Orozco Loza of México perform in the women’s 10-meter synchronized platform diving final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo. Patrick B. Kraemer Agencia EFE

For Orozco it is the second Olympic medal after the silver medal was obtained in this same discipline with Paola Espinosa.

China’s Yuxi Chen Jiai Zhang prevailed with 364.78 points, ahead of the 310.80 of the U.S.’s Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell.

The Mexicans scored 299.70, after going from less to more. From the seventh place they occupied after the second jump they went back to the fifth in the next jump, then to the fourth and finally, with a double and a half back with a turn and a half that deserved their best mark, 71.04, they entered the podium.

Orozco and Agúndez secured México’s presence on the diving podium for the fourth time in a row since Beijing 2008.