Golden goal hands Fowler High its first Central Section boys soccer title

Fowler High scored a 3-2 overtime win over previously unbeaten Mendota High to claim the CIF Central Section Division V championship on May 28, 2021. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

In the end, the goalkeeping prowess of Mendota High senior Cresencio Arreola was no match for Fowler High senior forward Carlos Hidalgo when it counted Friday night (May 28).

Arreola seemed to have the agility of a cat as he leaped right and left or low to stop some thunderous Fowler shots throughout the championship match for the CIF Central Section Division V boys soccer title.

“That goalkeeper can go play somewhere else,” said Fowler head coach Jesse Camarena. “I promise you that he made three unreal saves that I haven’t seen a high school goalie do.

Mendota High midfielder Angel Meléndez and Fowler High midfielder Silvestre Quintero battle for the ball. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“I got to give credit where credit is due, and he’s really good.”

Arreola’s defense let him down in the final minute of the opening half when sophomore forward Silvestre Quintero was left alone along the right flank, took a long pass and scored without much pressure.

The only other goal was courtesy of a penalty kick by Kerman junior Ashton Escamilla with about 5 minutes left in the match.

Hidalgo delivered the golden goal after the teams battled to a 2-2 tie following regulation, then went two, 10-minute overtime periods without a score. Hidalgo blasted a right-footed rocket into the upper net to set off a celebration by the 300 Kerman fans who made the 44-mile drive to Mendota.

Mendota High senior goalkeeper Cresencio Arreola snatches a corner kick during Division V title game against Fowler High. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The Fowler victory:

▪ Snapped Mendota’s 17-game unbeaten streak, and kept its talented senior Luis Ochoa from adding to his 97 career goals. The Aztecs went into the championship match as the No. 1 seed after out-scoring its opponents, 108-8.

▪ Delivered a third soccer title for Camarena – one as coach of the 2020 Orosi High girls team, this year with Fowler, and a state championship when he played at Fresno City College.

▪ Gave Fowler a ticket to the Southern California State Regionals where the Redcats will face Palmdale High at 4 p.m. Tuesday (June 1) at Antelope Valley College.

Despite falling behind 1-0 and 2-1 to the host team, Camarena never faltered in his believe that Fowler would win.

“I don’t panic. It’s not my first rodeo,” said Camarena. “The stakes are high, but somehow we try to figure this out.”

Mendota High senior defender Jonathan Pérez challenges Fowler High junior midfielder Ashton Escamilla for the ball. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Fowler, now 16-3, avenged an early season setback to Mendota.

Camarena said Mendota’s reputation didn’t faze his players.

“They knew what was at stake,” said Camarena. “I mean, making history here is one of my biggest reasons. They made us believe in something that we didn’t think was there.”

Hidalgo, who was mobbed by teammates and fans immediately after his game-winning goal, said he didn’t have much time to think about what type of shot to take when he encountered the loose ball.

“I just saw the ball was on my feet and I knew I had a chance to score, so I just blasted away,” said Hidalgo. “I just felt it in my heart that we deserved it.”

The Aztecs, now 17-1, got goals from sophomore Amilcar Pineda in the 13th minute and a 40-yard blast from freshman Fernando Caballero in the 60th minute.

Leg cramps kept Ochoa and Pineda from finishing the game.