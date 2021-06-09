End of a chapter, new adventures for Roosevelt High Class of 2021

Roosevelt High School held its graduation ceremony outdoors at the Paul Paul Theater inside the Fresno Fairgrounds on June 8. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

As Fresno Unified School District Area 2 trustee Elizabeth Jonasson-Rosas told the Roosevelt High School Class of 2021, the graduation ceremony signaled the end of a chapter and the start of the new book and new adventures for all of them.

“This has been hard. For everyone. But for you to persevere- through the COVID pandemic-makes this even more amazing,” said Jonasson-Rosas, who represents the Roosevelt area. She asked the graduates to give themselves a hand as they finished their high school career in the middle of a world pandemic.

Jonasson-Rosas was one of the speakers who also mentioned the challenge and struggles of living a year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high school held its graduation ceremony outdoors at the Paul Paul Theater inside the Fresno Fairgrounds on June 8. Principal Michael Allen welcomed the graduates and their families in three languages: English, Spanish, and Hmong.

Roosevelt High School principal Michael Allen during the graduation ceremony June 8, 2021 at the Paul Paul Theatre. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

“It is truly the trials and tribulations of life that make you grow,” Jonasson-Rosas told the graduating class, adding that times like their senior year show them what they were capable of. “You don’t know who you truly are until you’re tested. Until you’re forced to reckon with new situations, with unpleasantness, uncomfortableness and sometimes just plain extremely difficult things.”

Jonasson-Rosas said that to some of them their life has been more difficult than others but to remember and keep in perspective that they are also stronger, know more and have more experience than others.

“And that perspective, learning how to grow from your experiences is an incredible vital skill for your future,” she said, adding that she knew that each of the graduating class of 2021 have “been changed and grown over the past year and a half. I see little twinkles in your eyes … but it is different than classes in the past. You’re truly stronger for it.”

“The strength and adaptability you’ve displayed … will serve you well, because like previous classes, this new chapter in your life will also be challenging,” the trustee said, adding that they need to overcome those challenges.

“Just like during this pandemic we’ve relied on everyone to do their part, weir their mask, social distance, to put this all thing behind us, we need that all the time, everyone to do their part for society, for us to be better as people,” she said.

Jonasson-Rosas told the graduates that “being humble, gracious and kind are equally as important as being strong, capable and smart. Indeed, you can’t be the strong without being weak.”

“And no matter how capable you are, you are definitely not smart if you aren’t also humble, gracious and kind,” she said. “Emotional intelligence, not mere intelligence, but emotional intelligence that ability to work with others, work through your emotions, connect, empathy and empathize with others is key to success.”

Jonasson-Rosas encouraged students “to find your thing,” and whatever it is for them either going to med school or becoming a police officer, or something else to “excel at it, give it your all. And Give Back. Seriously. Find what you like to do, what you enjoy, give it your best, your 100 percent and help your fellow world.”

She also congratulated the graduates who are going to Fresno City College and Fresno State and for those graduates who are not staying local to pursue their higher education, she asked them to “learn as much as you can and come back. Because the world needs you, but Fresno needs you more.”

The trustee told graduates that no one gets to where there are alone and that there are many people even if they do not know them that are rooting for them as well as those people who were there for their journey in many different capacities.

“None of us get to where we are alone. All the people here are proud of you. The Fresno Unified staff, parents, siblings, grandparents, guardians, aunts, uncles, children- And there are many more that aren’t here that are proud of you too. Many people that you don’t even know are rooting for you,” she said.

“And the people you do know, the people that were there supporting you while you were doing your homework, cheering you on at sports, tutoring you, helping you put college applications together, babysitting your kid, helping you get to work. Close your eyes, picture them.

“Without those people you couldn’t have gotten here,” Jonasson-Rosas said as she also gave some word in Spanish to thank those who have help the graduates. “Para los padres, hermanos, amigos y todos los que te han ayudado en el camino, denles un aplauso. Give them a round of applause.”

She said gratitude is a beautiful thing.

“We can’t wait to see all the great things you will accomplish. And remember, we are all here to support you and to cheer your success,” she said.





