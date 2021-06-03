Southern California Edison Scholar Vanessa Peralta Sánchez dedicates her diploma to her parents

Edison Scholar Vanessa Peralta Sánchez dedicates her high school diploma to her parents. mortizbriones@vidanelvalle.com

Ever since she was little, Vanessa Peralta Sánchez always understood math.

So, when she found out through her high school career center director about the Edison Scholars program for students who wanted to pursue a career in the STEM field, she did not think twice to apply in the competitive process. After all it was a shot at an opportunity that could change her future by helping pay for higher education.

“I felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders,” said Peralta Sánchez of not wanting to be a financial burden to her parents and getting the 2021 scholarship. “They wouldn’t have to worry about any financial money.”

She said her Mexican-born parents – Ibán Peralta, who works at a chemical company, and Celerina Sánchez, a cook at local restaurant – had worked so much to provide for their family. Her mother is from Coahuayana, Michoacán and her father is from Tecomán, Colima.

Peralta Sánchez was one of the 30 high school seniors who were selected this year. Each student is receiving a $40,000 college scholarship to pursue their dreams in STEM (science, technology, engineering, or math).

The 2021 Edison Scholars scholarship sponsored by Edison International has awarded $1.2 million in scholarships this year to invest in the futures of the scholars and their communities.

“I feel like it’s just like a big relief to have this kind of opportunity of winning $40,000,” she said, adding that she did not think she was going to be selected since there were approximately 600 applicants for only 30 spots. “I applied to see like you know, you never know. But didn’t think like ever in a million years I would get it.”

Since 2006, Edison International has awarded more than $12.3 million in scholarships to 700 students.

Peralta Sánchez said she applied for 35 to 40 scholarships through school and received 11 in total.

Peralta Sánchez is planning on going to UC Merced to mayor in applied mathematics in the fall. Before picking UC Merced, she applied to eight universities, four in the California State University system and four in the University of California system, including UC Irvine, UC Berkeley and UC Santa Bárbara.

With her love for mathematics, Peralta Sánchez wants to become a professor and teach at the college level.

“I feel like we need more math teachers,” said the 17-year-old high school senior who graduated from Hanford West High School on June 2 with a 4.24 GPA. She ranked fifth in her class and was selected as one of the graduation student speakers.

“Graduation is a major step in the journey of our lives that should be recognized for its significance,” said Peralta Sánchez to her fellow classmates in her speech.

Peralta Sánchez dedicated her diploma to her parents “who crossed the border and came here with nothing and gave me everything,” followed by some words in Spanish.

“I have always followed a saying that was provided by my mother “querer es poder” meaning you can achieve anything if you have the will to do it,” continue in her speech, adding that high school graduation is not an end goal but the start of a new chapter in the graduates’ lives.

As they finished their last years of high school living through a pandemic, Peralta Sánchez called the Class of 2021 “one of the strongest and most resilient” she has ever encountered.

Peralta Sánchez, who served in various leadership roles in high school, wants to help create scholarships for students like herself who are put into positions to work while pursuing their high school diplomas.

She worked at a local retail store in Hanford during her senior year. Last summer she got a job in the fields for three to four months when COVID hit.

“I wanted to experience like how much my parents struggled, like to earn their money. So, I wanted to know how it is to earn my money for myself. And I, like, allowed me to become more humble,” Peralta Sánchez, adding that at one point or another both of her parents worked in the fields.

Peralta Sánchez is the first in her family to go to college.

“I feel like I’m a big role model, especially to my younger siblings,” she said.

For those who want to pursue a career in STEM, Peralta Sánchez said “follow your dreams, don’t let people’s opinions get to you. You can do it no matter what, regardless of what people say.”

She is also a member of the National Honor Society and has served as treasurer for the California Scholarship Foundation.

Vanessa Peralta Sánchez

High school: Hanford West High School

Birthplace: Modesto, California

Age: 17

Parents: Ibán Peralta, works at a chemical company; Celerina Sánchez, cooks at local restaurant

Siblings: Celeste and Iván

College: UC Merced, majoring in applied mathematics

Favorite subject: Math, “because there’s always a solution to it. I can plan for it and find a solution to the problem and that is how I like to look at life.”

Favorite singer: Bad Bunny