Photos | Congratulations College of Health and Human Services graduates!

Spectators take photos at the May 14, 2021 evening commencement for Fresno State graduates at Bulldog Stadium.
Spectators take photos at the May 14, 2021 evening commencement for Fresno State graduates at Bulldog Stadium. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

What happened when Fresno State held its first commencement since 2019? Take a look at the scene at Bulldog Stadium from May 14, 2021 when the College of Health and Human Services honored the classes of 2020 and 2021. / ¿Qué sucedió cuando Fresno State celebró su primera ceremonia de apertura desde 2019? Eche un vistazo a la escena en el Estadio de los Perros Chatos del 14 de mayo de 2021 cuando la Facultad de Salud y Servicios Humanos honró las clases de 2020 y 2021.

